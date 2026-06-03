Thunder Swap Chet Holmgren For 2-Time All-Star in Wild Trade Idea

Following a poor performance in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals and a subpar series overall, Chet Holmgren has now been linked to plenty of trade speculation heading into the offseason.

Holmgren had four points in 33 minutes as the Oklahoma City Thunder were dethroned by the San Antonio Spurs. He shot the ball just two times, which infuriated some fans and analysts, considering he was an All-Star and an All-NBA player this season.

With the Thunder projected to be in the second apron next season, they could have a totally different roster.

Wild Trade Idea Swaps Chet Holmgren for 2-Time All-Star

Speaking on the latest episode of The Zach Lowe Show, the former ESPN analyst pitched a wild trade between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

Lowe likes the idea of having Alperen Sengun with the Thunder because he’s not afraid of Victor Wembanyama.

“I only mention Sengun because the salaries are similar,” Lowe said, via BasketNews. “The size element is satisfied, and Sengun does seem to be the opposite of Chet in just this one specific thing. He f**king loves going into Victor Wembanyama’s face and chest and stomach. Sengun legitimately seems offended by the idea that people think Victor Wembanyama can do anything to his crazy pivoty, physical, under-the-rim game. “He kind of goes at him a little bit,” he added. “Again, hasn’t proved the range he needs to exist with Isaiah Hartenstein, but has a little bit of the DHO passing, like sometimes the three-point shot looks good.”

Lowe did clarify that his trade idea was just theoretical and far from being realistic. He called it an interesting talking point due to how Sengun fits in Oklahoma City, though a swap is too much of a change for both franchises.

Sengun averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks for the Rockets this season.

Will Chet Holmgren Remain in OKC?

Despite the speculations about his future and the suggestions of trading him away, Chet Holmgren is expected to remain with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Thunder are planning to keep their core trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Holmgren.

“He had an awful series in this series,” MacMahon wrote. “The circumstances are that he’s not supposed to be the number two option for them offensively. But this idea that it’s time to pull the plug on Chet Holmgren in Oklahoma City? I can promise you this, Sam Presti will not be taking that advice.”

Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman also had the same thought about the Thunder keeping Holmgren.

Mussatto even argued that Holmgren has to be better moving forward, and he’ll be doing it wearing a Thunder jersey.