Oklahoma City Thunder Urged to Trade Chet Holmgren After Disastrous Game 7 Loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Game 7 loss to the San Antonio Spurs did not just end their repeat bid. It immediately restarted one of the NBA’s biggest offseason debates.

Should the Thunder finally turn their mountain of future assets into another superstar?

NBA insider Brett Siegel made that case shortly after Oklahoma City’s season ended, arguing on X that the Thunder should be willing to move draft picks and Chet Holmgren for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“The Thunder have been gathering future assets for years, and tonight proved it’s time to use them,” Siegel wrote on May 30. “Sam Presti and OKC have the perfect opportunity to move their draft picks this year and Chet Holmgren for Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason.”

It is a dramatic idea, but not a random one, especially considering the severe criticism Holmgren received after being benched.

The Thunder lost 111-103 at home in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, watching Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs advance to the NBA Finals. Oklahoma City still has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, one of the league’s best players, and a roster most franchises would love to build around.

But the loss also forced a harder question: Is Oklahoma City better off continuing to develop organically, or has the time arrived for Presti to make the kind of consolidation trade he has spent years preparing for?

Chet Holmgren Would Be the Price of a Real Giannis Offer

The Thunder can offer draft picks. That part is easy.

The more painful part of any serious Giannis Antetokounmpo pursuit would be the player cost. For Milwaukee to even consider moving a two-time MVP, Oklahoma City would almost certainly need to put a premium young player in the deal.

That is why Holmgren’s name keeps coming up.

Holmgren is not a throw-in. He is a 7-foot-1 floor-spacing rim protector who already fits next to Gilgeous-Alexander and gives Oklahoma City the type of two-way frontcourt player every contender wants. He averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks during the regular season, then earned All-NBA Third Team honors.

That makes the proposed trade painful, and also why Milwaukee would listen.

The Bucks would not be looking for a simple pick-heavy rebuild if Antetokounmpo ever became available. Holmgren would give them a young, marketable, All-NBA-level centerpiece with star upside. Oklahoma City would be betting that Giannis, even at a massive salary, gives the Thunder a better immediate championship window than waiting on Holmgren’s next leap.

The Spurs Loss Changes the Thunder’s Offseason Conversation

The Spurs’ rise matters here.

This is no longer just about the Thunder losing one playoff series. It is about Oklahoma City watching Wembanyama become a direct obstacle in the Western Conference. If San Antonio is already in the Finals, the Thunder have to ask what kind of frontcourt is required to beat the Spurs four times in May.

That is the strongest basketball argument for Giannis.

Antetokounmpo would give Oklahoma City a downhill force, elite transition weapon and physical frontcourt defender who could change the geometry of a series against San Antonio. Pairing him with Gilgeous-Alexander would give the Thunder two relentless paint attackers and potentially the most difficult two-man pressure point in the NBA.

The counterargument is just as obvious.

Holmgren is younger, cheaper for now, already knows the Thunder system and fits the franchise’s long-term timeline. Trading him after a painful Game 7 could become the kind of overreaction smart teams usually avoid. Oklahoma City has built its advantage through patience, development and optionality. Moving Holmgren would be a franchise-altering departure from that approach.

Sam Presti Has the Assets, but the Timing Is the Question

This is where the Thunder’s situation becomes fascinating.

For years, Oklahoma City’s asset stockpile has been treated like a future superpower. Eventually, though, draft picks either become players, trades or missed opportunities. The Thunder are no longer a rebuilding team collecting chips for some distant window.

They are a championship team trying to stay ahead of a conference that now includes Wembanyama, Denver, Minnesota and the rest of the West’s heavyweights.

That does not mean Presti should automatically trade Holmgren. It does mean the conversation is no longer theoretical.

If Antetokounmpo becomes available, the Thunder are one of the few teams that could make Milwaukee a serious offer while still keeping a title-level roster intact. That is what makes Siegel’s suggestion so intriguing. It is not just about frustration after Game 7. It is about whether Oklahoma City’s best title path is still patience — or whether the Thunder’s next move should be the one they have been preparing for all along.