Thunder Star Chet Holmgren Shares Reflective Post After Rough NBA Finals

Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren shared a reflective message about personal accountability weeks after a difficult conclusion to his team’s championship defense.

Holmgren reposted an Instagram Story on July 20 that began, “I work on myself because I understand that I am responsible for where I end up.” The message distinguished between accepting blame for events outside someone’s control and taking ownership of the decisions made afterward.

“Ownership is what actually changes your life,” the post concluded.

Holmgren placed Scarface’s 2007 song “Never” over the Story. The song centers on loyalty, resilience and remaining true to personal principles through hardship.

Holmgren did not add his own caption or explicitly connect the post to basketball. Its meaning therefore should not be presented as a direct response to Oklahoma City’s postseason defeat.

The timing nevertheless stands out after the most difficult night of Holmgren’s otherwise accomplished season.

Chet Holmgren Faced Criticism After Thunder’s Game 7 Loss

Oklahoma City’s season ended with a 111-103 home loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals on May 30.

Holmgren finished with four points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes. The most scrutinized number was his shot total: He attempted only two field goals and made one.

The Thunder were playing without injured All-Star Jalen Williams, increasing the need for another scorer alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander produced 35 points and nine assists, but Oklahoma City could not generate enough offense in the fourth quarter to continue its title defense.

Holmgren’s lack of aggression consequently became one of the defining subjects of the loss.

That finish was especially jarring because it followed the best regular season of his career. Holmgren averaged career highs of 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds while earning his first All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defensive selections. He also finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The contrast makes his next step more complicated than simply improving his statistics. Oklahoma City needs Holmgren to remain assertive when playoff defenses devote their greatest attention to Gilgeous-Alexander and remove the Thunder’s preferred actions.

Thunder Publicly Backed Holmgren After Elimination

The Thunder did not distance themselves from Holmgren after Game 7.

Head coach Mark Daigneault noted that Oklahoma City had been the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed whenever Holmgren was healthy. Gilgeous-Alexander offered an even more direct defense of his teammate.

“We need Chet. We need Chet Holmgren,” Gilgeous-Alexander said during the team’s end-of-season availability. He added that the Thunder are at their best when Holmgren is playing at his highest level.

That support reflects Holmgren’s importance beyond scoring. His rim protection, mobility and ability to stretch the floor are foundational parts of Oklahoma City’s identity.

The lingering question is whether he can consistently demand the ball and create offense when a series turns against the Thunder. His Game 7 passivity will follow him into next season, particularly after San Antonio and Victor Wembanyama won eight of their 12 meetings with Oklahoma City across the regular season and playoffs.

Holmgren’s Instagram Story does not answer that basketball question. It does, however, emphasize responsibility, habits and the response to adversity, themes that carry obvious resonance after the painful ending to Oklahoma City’s season.