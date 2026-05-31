Disappointing Thunder Star Could Allow OKC To Draft Cam Boozer: NBA Insider

The OKC Thunder have many paths to improve their roster in the offseason after losing to the San Antonio Spurs in the seven-game Western Conference Finals that ended their championship defense hopes.

The Thunder still have the draft capital to add any capable young player through the upcoming draft in a class that many believe is among the best in NBA history. One of the talents that has been linked to the Thunder is Duke’s Cam Boozer.

For Tom Haberstroh of Yahoo Sports, the Thunder should at least consider dangling Chet Holmgren, who was the team’s biggest disappointment this season, to move up to the draft and pick Boozer in the top four.

“I would trade Chet Holmgren to move up to get Cam Boozer,” he said during the Kevin O’Connor show. “I think [Boozer] is a better player, a better prospect. He’s stronger, and a better playmaker.”

Haberstroh admitted that trading Holmgren for a rookie would hit the Thunder’s rim protection, but Boozer’s other attributes would fill what Holmgren has lacked throughout the playoffs.

“He is not the rim protector that Chet Holmgren is. But, in terms of shooting, playmaking, strength, size—that is the prototype that you may want to have on your team going against Victor Wembanyama,” he added.

Boozer, who stands at 6-foot-9, would give the Thunder a capable power forward who can add decent defense and scoring prowess in the front court.

However, the Thunder may need to give up Holmgren’s rim-protection ability and proven outside shooting. Although Holmgren has completely shrunken under the spotlight in the playoffs, only shot twice in Game 7 of the West Finals.

Currently, the Thunder has the No. 12 and No.17 picks in the upcoming NBA draft, which has been rumored to be packaged to get a future superstar or move up to the top-five and potentially draft Boozer or Caleb Wilson

Thunder Putting All Trust in General Manager Sam Presti

The Thunder may have been in the midst of coping after the loss to the Spurs, but they are not forgetting that they have one of the best front-office players in the league in general manager Sam Presti.

After Game 7, Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been the team’’s leader over the past half-decade, said he is leaving every roster decision to Presti, who he declares as the best at his job.

“I will have zero input,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after Game 7. “I will let Sam Presti, the greatest GM ever, do his job.”

The Thunder have many roster decisions this summer, including the team options of Lu Dort, and Isaiah Hartenstein, both of whom played key roles over the past two seasons for OKC.

Who Are The Players Linked To OKC?

The Thunder has been linked to two new players since losing in Game 7 to the Spurs. They are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Evan Mobley, both of whom provide tools to match up with Wembanyama in the future.

The two have proven they can alongside ball-dominant guards like Gilgeous-Alexander. However, there had been no indication yet how feasible a trade for them would be.

For now, the Thunder have plenty of options to choose from as they look to reclaim their spot on top of the NBA world.