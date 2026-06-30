Bad News Hit OKC Thunder As Dynamic Guard Faces Uncertainty

The OKC Thunder will be in a tough position as one of their most dynamic guards is expected to be open to parting ways with the team in the near future.

According to the New York Post’s Brian Lewis, Cason Wallace, who has been a pivotal piece in the Thunder’s playoff runs in the past two seasons, is open to leaving the team. His hefty rookie extension could be too much for the Thunder to absorb.

“There is a belief around the league that Wallace is open to leaving OKC, and he’s up for a big extension the Thunder might be loath to pay,” Lewis reported.

Lewis added that he could be a trade candidate this season as he urged the Brooklyn Nets to potentially snag him, but packaging first-round picks to OKC.

“The young guard would cost multiple first-round picks but be the point-of-attack defender the Nets need,” he said.

Wallace is entering the final guaranteed year of his four-year, $24.08 million rookie contract with the Thunder, earning a salary of $7.42 million for the 2026-27 season.

He is eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension this offseason, though his long-term future with OKC remains uncertain as the team is looking to keep their salary sheet below the second apron to avoid any harsh repercussions.

If no extension is reached, Wallace will become a restricted free agent in the 2027 offseason.

Cason Wallace Impressed In The 2025-2026 NBA Season

Wallace played 77 games, 59 of which he started with the Thunder this season, averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 26.6 minutes per contest. He shot 43.2% from the field and 35.1% from three-point range.

Wallace appeared in all 15 playoff games for OKC, averaging 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, while posting an elite 48% from 3-point range.

In Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, Wallace recorded 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in 36 minutes of play. He shot 6-for-10 from the field, including 5-for-9 from three-point range.

Cason Wallace Vows To Be Better Next Season

Cason Wallace’s end-of-season statement caught the attention of fans and pundits across the league.

He did not fully commit to the Thunder. Instead, he committed to making himself better for next season.

“I love the Thunder. But I’m more focused on getting better this summer,” Wallace said after the Thunder lost in Game 7 to the San Antonio Spurs. “And being able to go back out there and compete.”

He added that his only focus is to win at the highest level, not the money.

“I’m not money-driven. I want to compete, that’s the main focus for me. So, whether I get paid this summer or not, I’m going to get better because that’s what I have to do to stay in this league,” Wallace added.

Wallace is expected to take a bigger role next season as the Thunder still have numerous decisions to make about some of their players, including Lu Dort, who plays the same role as Wallace.