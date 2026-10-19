Former Thunder Championship Player Cut by Kings

Former Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Adam Flagler was released by the Sacramento Kings during their final roster cuts.

Plenty of teams around the NBA are making their final roster decisions on Monday, and it cost the former Thunder player Flagler his job.

Kings Release Adam Flagler

With NBA teams making their final roster decisions ahead of Monday’s roster deadline, the Kings decided to release Flagler from his two-way contract with the team, which means he immediately becomes a free agent.

“Kings waive two-way player Adam Flagler,” wrote Kings reporter James Ham on X.

Adam Flagler Won NBA Championship With Thunder

Flagler has played two seasons in the NBA, both for the Thunder.

In 2023-24, Flagler had a cup of coffee in the NBA, playing in just two games with the Thunder. But in 2024-25, Flagler had a much larger audition with Oklahoma City, as he played in 37 games with the team.

The Thunder won the NBA Championship in 2025, and Flagler received a ring despite not getting a chance to play during the playoffs.

Last year, Flagler signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the San Antonio Spurs and played the entire season in the G League with the Austin Spurs, as he did not get a call-up back to the NBA.

He was hoping to get a chance to play in the NBA again this season with Sacramento, but clearly, that will not happen, as the team decided to let him go.

Could he return to Oklahoma City? It’s possible, since he had a successful run with the team during their championship-winning season two years ago, although he would likely have to sign another Exhibit 10 deal to play in the G League.

We’ll see where Flagler ends up, as there could be another NBA team that shows interest in him as a potential two-way player.

But regardless of where he ultimately ends up in the NBA, the G League, or in Europe, Flagler can always hold his head up high as he is an NBA champion, and not everyone who plays in the league can say that they won an NBA championship ring.