Oklahoma City Thunder Quietly Released Former NBA 1st-Round Pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder will open up their 2026-27 NBA season on Tuesday night when they visit the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

They played their final preseason game on Thursday when they lost to the Houston Rockets by a score of 116-89.

Thunder Quietly Released Former NBA 1st-Round Pick

With the season coming up this week, teams have to trim their rosters down.

Recently, the Thunder waived Dariq Whitehead.

Keith Smith of Spotrac wrote: “The Oklahoma City Thunder announced they have waived forward Dariq Whitehead. OKC had signed Whitehead to a camp deal. He’s headed for the OKC Blue in the G League.”

Whitehead had been with the OKC Blue during the 2025-26 season.

Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire wrote (on October 16): “Thunder PR: The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward Dariq Whitehead and guards Nate Johnson and Lamar Wilkerson to Exhibit-10 contracts. Whitehead appeared in 34 games (11 starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue last season and averaged 11.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.3 minutes.”

Looking At Whitehead’s NBA Career

Whitehead (who turned 22 in August) was the 22nd pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Duke (by the Brooklyn Nets).

He has spent three seasons in the NBA with the Nets (and Memphis Grizzlies).

Last year, Whitehead averaged 16.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field in six games (two starts) for Memphis.

@NBACareerHighs wrote (on April 12): “Dariq Whitehead CAREER HIGH vs HOU [final] 26 PTS 🔥 11/21 FG 4/11 3P Prior career high was 21 pts set on 4/10/26.”

Looking At The Thunder

The Thunder had been coming off an incredible season where they won the 2025 NBA Championship over the Indiana Pacers.

They then finished the 2026 season as the top team in the Western Conference with a 64-18 record.

After defeating the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers in the first two rounds of the 2026 NBA playoffs, they lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals.