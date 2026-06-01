Full List of Oklahoma City Thunder’s Potential 2026 Free Agents, Including Isaiah Hartenstein

After losing in the Western Conference finals in seven games to the San Antonio Spurs, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in an interesting spot this offseason.

The Thunder are a rare team that doesn’t have any pending unrestricted free agents. This means they’re not in danger of losing any key contributors straight out in free agency. They also only have a couple of restricted free agents, and both of their restricted FAs are two-way players. They would get an opportunity to match any outside offers for those guys.

The Thunder do, however, have a couple of key contributors with team options for next season, that the organization could opt to turn down in order to open up some cap space.

Full List of Oklahoma City Thunder Potential 2026 Free Agents

In all, the Thunder could have five pending free agents, depending on what they decide to do regarding the team options for three players. Here’s the full list of potential 2026 free agents for Oklahoma City:

Luguentz Dort (team option)

Isaiah Hartenstein (team option)

Kenrich Williams (team option)

Brooks Barnhizer (restricted/two-way)

Branden Carlson (restricted/two-way)

The Thunder have until June 29 to make decisions on the team options for Dort, Williams and Hartenstein.

It’s worth noting that even if the team options are declined, it doesn’t necessarily mean the end. The players could potentially agree to terms on a new deal with the Thunder in free agency.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort Both Hope to Remain with Thunder

While the ultimate decision regarding their respective team options for next season are out of their hands, both Dort and Hartenstein expressed a desire to continue their careers in Oklahoma City.

“That’s a conversation that’s going to happen. … But I have a lot of trust in this organization. I’m really grateful for all the stuff that [Thunder GM Sam Presti] did for me to this point, and obviously, I want to stay here,” Dort said.

“This organization and this city really shaped me as a person and as a player, so the conversation is going to happen. Obviously, I want to stay here. This is like a home to me.”

Hartenstein expressed a similar sentiment.

“I love being here. I love the organization, but it’s a lot in their hands,” Hartenstein said. “I think that them and my agent will talk. It’s a business at the end of the day. But whatever happens, I’m truly grateful.”