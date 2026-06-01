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Full List of Oklahoma City Thunder’s Potential 2026 Free Agents, Including Isaiah Hartenstein

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OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - DECEMBER 25: Isaiah Hartenstein #55 of the Oklahoma City Thunder brings the ball up court during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center on December 25, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by William Purnell/Getty Images)

After losing in the Western Conference finals in seven games to the San Antonio Spurs, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in an interesting spot this offseason.

The Thunder are a rare team that doesn’t have any pending unrestricted free agents. This means they’re not in danger of losing any key contributors straight out in free agency. They also only have a couple of restricted free agents, and both of their restricted FAs are two-way players. They would get an opportunity to match any outside offers for those guys.

The Thunder do, however, have a couple of key contributors with team options for next season, that the organization could opt to turn down in order to open up some cap space.

Full List of Oklahoma City Thunder Potential 2026 Free Agents

GettyORLANDO, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: Isaiah Hartenstein #55 high-fives Luguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half of a game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center on December 19, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

In all, the Thunder could have five pending free agents, depending on what they decide to do regarding the team options for three players. Here’s the full list of potential 2026 free agents for Oklahoma City:

  • Luguentz Dort (team option)
  • Isaiah Hartenstein (team option)
  • Kenrich Williams (team option)
  • Brooks Barnhizer (restricted/two-way)
  • Branden Carlson (restricted/two-way)

The Thunder have until June 29 to make decisions on the team options for Dort, Williams and Hartenstein.

It’s worth noting that even if the team options are declined, it doesn’t necessarily mean the end. The players could potentially agree to terms on a new deal with the Thunder in free agency.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort Both Hope to Remain with Thunder

GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 28: Luguentz Dort #5 and Isaiah Hartenstein #55 of the Oklahoma City Thunder defend against Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 28, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by William Purnell/Getty Images)

While the ultimate decision regarding their respective team options for next season are out of their hands, both Dort and Hartenstein expressed a desire to continue their careers in Oklahoma City.

“That’s a conversation that’s going to happen. … But I have a lot of trust in this organization. I’m really grateful for all the stuff that [Thunder GM Sam Presti] did for me to this point, and obviously, I want to stay here,” Dort said.

“This organization and this city really shaped me as a person and as a player, so the conversation is going to happen. Obviously, I want to stay here. This is like a home to me.”

Hartenstein expressed a similar sentiment.

“I love being here. I love the organization, but it’s a lot in their hands,” Hartenstein said. “I think that them and my agent will talk. It’s a business at the end of the day. But whatever happens, I’m truly grateful.”

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Full List of Oklahoma City Thunder’s Potential 2026 Free Agents, Including Isaiah Hartenstein

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