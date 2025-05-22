Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade to ‘Realistic’ Suitor Pairs Him With Fellow MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the 2024-25 NBA MVP on Wednesday night, one day after his Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

If the Thunder end up winning the NBA Finals, it’s unlikely that general manager Sam Presti would lead a significant roster overhaul this summer, but fans can still fantasize about SGA sharing the court one day with fellow superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks two-time MVP’s possible departure from the team that drafted him 15th overall in 2013 has dominated headlines this spring, especially since the team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. While Oklahoma City isn’t widely considered to be a frontrunner for Antetokounmpo’s services next season, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus tabbed the Thunder as one of the “Top 5 Realistic Landing Spots” for the “Greek Freak,” should he leave the organization.

“While picks #15 and #24 in June’s draft aren’t as appealing as what other suitors could offer, the Thunder have a long list of incoming draft picks; so many that the franchise can arguably lap the field if Milwaukee covets future draft assets,” Pincus wrote, in ranking the Thunder fifth on his list. “Oklahoma City’s challenge would be getting to the necessary salary to match Antetokounmpo. It starts with Isaiah Hartenstein, but then needs to include some of the following players: Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, Cason Wallace, etc. (That’s assuming the Thunder won’t consider trading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.)”

What makes the Antetokounmpo-Gilgeous-Alexander pairing likely just a pipe dream is that, as Pincus explained, the group “may already have the best team in the league, so trading its identity for a 30-year-old superstar feels like too much of a change to top the list—even if the list of draft capital and talent on the roster might appeal to Milwaukee.”

Hawks Also Named Surprise Contender for ‘Greek Freak’

Placed just ahead of the Western Conference’s top seed on Pincus’ list were the Atlanta Hawks.

Like Oklahoma City, Atlanta hasn’t been one of the more commonly viewed contenders to land the Bucks nine-time All-Star this summer but could be “attacking the Antetokounmpo puzzle with creativity.”

“While searching for a new top basketball decision maker, ahead of the recently promoted general manager, Onsi Saleh, the name Alex Saratsis has leaked out as a potential candidate. Saratsis, Antetokounmpo’s agent and co-managing director of basketball at Octagon, has an extremely close relationship with the Bucks’ star forward. If Saratsis takes the position in Atlanta, Antetokounmpo will have his most trusted advisor guiding the franchise strategically,” Pincus wrote. “Is that a conflict of interest? The answer doesn’t matter if it’s what drives Antetokounmpo to make Atlanta his primary destination. He’d have to play the bad guy, which few expect.”

The Bleacher Report scribe argues that while Antetokounmpo isn’t expected to “play the bad guy,” that was also the case with his current teammate — star point guard Damian Lillard — leading up to the latter’s trade from the Portland Trail Blazers to Milwaukee in September 2023.

“The Hawks also have Jalen Johnson, one of the rising young forwards in the league, who was sidelined mid-season with a shoulder injury. Atlanta could include some draft compensation and other viable players/contracts like Zaccharie Riscacher, Terance Mann, Georges Niang, Kobe Bufkin, etc.,” Pincus wrote.

Rockets, Spurs Continue to Lead Sweepstakes for Antetokounmpo

While the Hawks and Thunder crack Pincus’s rankings, the top three teams in the running for Antetokounmpo remain the Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs (in that order).

That trio lines up with what many NBA analysts have been saying this spring, including NBCSports.com lead NBA writer Kurt Helin.

He listed Brooklyn, Houston and San Antonio among his “Seven top potential Giannis Antetokounmpo landing spots in a trade” in mid-May. Helin also reported that the Rockets would be open to moving All-Star center Alperen Sengun in a trade this offseason.

With the Eastern and Western Conference Finals both underway, there’s still plenty of NBA to watch this season, so any Antetokounmpo trade will have to wait. Once the NBA Finals have concluded (no later than June 22) and the NBA Draft takes place from June 25-26, however, there’s a very real chance that the 30-year-old superstar will have a new team.