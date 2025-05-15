Rockets ‘Open to Trading’ All-Star Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors: Report

The NBA playoffs are in full swing, yet one of the biggest storylines this spring remains the swirling trade rumors surrounding Milwaukee Bucks two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks have failed to make it past the second round of the postseason four straight times since their historic 2021 championship and were eliminated in the first round for the third consecutive year earlier this month. To make matters worse, Milwaukee lost nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard to a torn Achilles in the playoffs that could keep him out all of next season.

With that in mind, “The Greek Freak” is very much on the market.

Among the most frequently named contenders for Antetokounmpo’s services has been the Houston Rockets.

NBCSports.com lead NBA writer Kurt Helin listed his “Seven top potential Giannis Antetokounmpo landing spots in a trade” in a post on Thursday afternoon. The Rockets were one of three organizations that he felt could give the Bucks one of the “best offers.”

Furthermore, Helin reported that Houston would be open to moving All-Star center Alperen Sengun in a trade this summer.

“Houston is another team that can offer Antetokounmpo instant contention for a title and send a package of players and picks back to Milwaukee that would fit the haul it seeks,” Helin wrote. “Houston finished as the No. 2 seed in the West this season and played high-level defense, but showed in the playoffs that it lacked a true No. 1 option on the offensive end. Antetokounmpo fits that bill perfectly — the Rockets’ defense would remain elite, they would be a transition terror off of turnovers and missed shots, and Antetokounmpo gives them a half-court offensive focus.”

He noted that while the Rockets may be willing to deal Sengun, the Bucks “may be” more interested in 2021 second overall pick Jalen Green.

“Houston has optionality, this trade can be structured in many different ways. Houston would be open to trading Alperen Sengun, league sources told NBC Sports, but the Bucks may be higher on a Jalen Green-based trade (depending on how they rate Green),” Helin wrote. “Jabari Smith Jr. is likely part of any deal, and the Rockets have a lot of future first-round picks — their own and others, such as Brooklyn and Phoenix picks — that could be part of the trade. It likely takes a third team to make the math work, but it’s very doable.”

Antetokounmpo ‘Should Push For’ Spurs Trade if ‘Serious About Winning Another Ring’

The other Texas-based team that Helin lists as a top possible landing spot for Antetokounmpo is the San Antonio Spurs.

While the Spurs haven’t made the playoffs in six years and Hall-of-Famer Gregg Popovich recently stepped down as head coach, few Western Conference teams have a brighter future.

“If Antetokounmpo is serious about winning another ring as his highest priority, he should push for a trade to San Antonio, pairing with Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox. With the Greek Freak next to the still-improving Wembanyama, this team would be elite defensively from Day 1 and could be a real threat next year, even in the deep West. There would be a few years when both Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama would be top-10 players in the league at the same time. Then, while Antetokounmpo’s game fades, Wembanyama’s will continue to rise and keep the Spurs in contention for years,” Helin wrote. “Thanks to the NBA Draft Lottery ping pong balls, the Spurs may be able to put together the best trade package, too. San Antonio can offer this year’s No. 2 pick (which will be Dylan Harper) and the No. 14 pick (Atlanta’s), the reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, plus Harrison Barnes and Keldon Johnson to balance the salaries. The Spurs also have their own 2029 first-round pick that could be part of the package. That package is a jump start on a rebuild.”

San Antonio has been mentioned numerous times as a potential fit for the nine-time All-Star forward.

Nets ‘Must be Near the Top of the List of Contenders’

While the Rockets and Spurs are seen as contenders to make deep postseason runs as soon as next year, the Brooklyn Nets don’t appear to be anywhere close to being a playoff team.

The Nets haven’t qualified for the tournament in either of the last two campaigns, haven’t made it past the first round since 2021 and their 26 wins this past season were their fewest since 2016-17.

Still, Helin argued that Brooklyn could offer Milwaukee an enticing package for Antetokounmpo.

“Trading for Antetokounmpo is Brooklyn’s Plan A. They have a lot of future draft picks they can throw into the deal (including No. 8 this year), with Cameron Johnson (and maybe D’Angelo Russell) at the heart of the player package that goes back to Milwaukee,” he wrote. “The bigger question: Is this a trade Antetokounmpo would support? While there have been reports about him seeking a bigger spotlight — and being in New York is a bright spotlight — this would be moving from one team that can’t contend right now despite having him on the roster to another team that would not be ready to contend despite having him on the roster. Still, the Nets must be near the top of the list of contenders.”

Since being drafted 12 years ago, Antetokounmpo’s time in Milwaukee has been highlighted by his nine All-Star appearances, pair of MVP awards, Defensive Player of the Year honor and NBA championship. As each week goes by though, it seems to be getting more likely that his time with the franchise is coming to an end.