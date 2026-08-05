New Atlanta Hawks Guard Gives Tribute To Beloved Former Team

Lu Dort, who is now with the Atlanta Hawks, was traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder last month in a crucial salary-shaving move that allowed OKC to go below the second apron.

Dort was one of the longest-tenured Thunder players last season, playing from 2019 up until 2026. During his time in OKC, he played through a team led by Chris Paul, endured an arduous rebuilding process, and was a crucial part of the Thunder’s championship run in 2025.

Lu Dort Gives Tribute To OKC Thunder

On Wednesday, Dort gave tribute to the Thunder organization with a heartfelt Instagram post that encapsulated his stay in the city.

“Dear OKC, there are no words that could ever fully express what the 405 means to me, but one thing will always be true: I’Il forever be grateful,” Dort wrote in the caption. “Thank you to the Oklahoma City Thunder organization for taking a chance on a young, overlooked kid from Montreal seven years ago.”

He also thanked the coaching staff he worked with in OKC. In his first year there, he played under head coach Billy Donovan, before building a strong relationship with current head tactician Mark Daigneault.

“To the coaching staff, thank you for pouring so much into me day after day, year after year. To this city, thank you for making this HOME – not just for me, but for my family,” Dort said. “And to my teammates, thank you for every battle we fought together and every challenge we faced along the way.”

“To YOU, Loud City- I will forever appreciate the relentless support. Through all the highs and lows, you never stopped believing in us as we chased the goal of bringing this city its first championship.”

Dort, who is now 27 years old, finished his long post by expressing the impact the city gave to his career.

“I wouldn’t trade my time here for anything. This place helped shape me into the man you see today, and I’ll always carry these memories with me. I leave with nothing but the deepest sense of love, gratitude, and appreciation for everyone who made this chapter so special. With love, Luuuuuuuuu 5 out.”

Lu Dort’s Journey In OKC

Dort was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in July 2019 by OKC, before quickly earning a two-way contract conversion and a starting role due to his tenacious defensive intensity.

He burst into prominence during the 2020 Orlando Bubble NBA playoffs with gritty defensive performances against James Harden and the Houston Rockets. The Thunder lost their first-round series against them in seven games.

He grew alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, now a two-time NBA MVP, as the longest-tenured leader on the team, evolving from a defense-only specialist into a high-volume perimeter threat.

Dort ended his tenure in OKC with one NBA championship and an All-NBA Defensive First Team award in 2025.

Dort ranked 3rd all-time in franchise history in three-pointers made, 6th in points, 6th in minutes played, 6th in steals, and 7th in both rebounds and assists.

Dort is expected to continue his defensive brilliance with the Hawks, where he will be playing alongside fellow defensive dynamos Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.