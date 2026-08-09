OKC Thunder Guard Makes Difficult Admission About San Antonio Spurs

The OKC Thunder received a major defeat against the San Antonio Spurs in a hard-fought seven-game Western Conference Finals series. The loss dethroned the Thunder and gave the Spurs the Western Conference title, before the Spurs lost to the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

The series is also seen to have given birth to a rivalry. Thunder guard Cason Wallace, who played a key role for OKC over the past two seasons, admitted that the team took the loss hard.

According to him, it lit a fire for the Thunder as they look to avenge their losses to the Spurs next season.

What Thunder’s Cason Wallace Said About The San Antonio Spurs

“Absolutely. I feel like they’ve got the best of us,” Wallace said in the Cousins podcast hosted by Vice Carter and Tracy McGrady. “They beat us, if we just keeping it a 100, they beat us. They beat us in the season, they beat us in the playoffs. So it’s like we got to fight back.”

“And for us to be have the best record in the league 2-3 years in a row, and then for them to come in and this postseason do what they did, it’s like our competitive spirit is like, yo, we got to beat them.”

Before the West Finals series, the Spurs dominated the Thunder in the regular season, winning four of their five meetings.

While the Thunder still took a 3-2 lead in the West Finals, the Spurs pulled it through with a stunning Game 7 win over Oklahoma City to eliminate the Thunder. There, Wallace scored 17 points, (6-10 FG, 5-9 3PT), 14 of which came in the fourth quarter, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes to be the team’s second-best player when it mattered most behind two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Wallace is expected to have a bigger role in the upcoming season following the trade of Lu Dort, who has long been the team’s starting shooting guard.

Wallace is projected to fill the role of Dort in the starting lineup, where he will be tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best players on top of being relied on to hit 3-pointers to space the floor for Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

Wallace is eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension with the Thunder this offseason, which is projected to be worth approximately four years and $108 million.

Cason Wallace Declared To Be A Long-Term Piece For OKC Thunder

Cason Wallace is already seen as a long-term piece for the OKC Thunder’s championship aspirations.

According to an anonymous executive talking to NBA insider Keith Smith of Spotrac, Wallace’s extension will be one of the team’s priorities in the upcoming months.

“Cason is a key player for us,” the secret executive said. “Clearly, we want him in Oklahoma City for a long time. We’re hopeful of getting a deal done that makes sense for both sides.”

Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 26.6 minutes per game across 77 regular-season appearances. He shot 43.2% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, carving out a vital role as an elite perimeter defender.

The Thunder will be among the top contenders once again for next season. They were the Western Conference’s top seeds in the past three seasons.