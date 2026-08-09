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OKC Thunder Guard Makes Difficult Admission About San Antonio Spurs

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San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Five
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OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 26: Cason Wallace #22 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game Five of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 26, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Thunder defeated the Spurs 127-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The OKC Thunder received a major defeat against the San Antonio Spurs in a hard-fought seven-game Western Conference Finals series. The loss dethroned the Thunder and gave the Spurs the Western Conference title, before the Spurs lost to the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. 

The series is also seen to have given birth to a rivalry. Thunder guard Cason Wallace, who played a key role for OKC over the past two seasons, admitted that the team took the loss hard. 

According to him, it lit a fire for the Thunder as they look to avenge their losses to the Spurs next season. 

What Thunder’s Cason Wallace Said About The San Antonio Spurs

Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs - Game Three

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – MAY 22: Cason Wallace #22 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Three of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center on May 22, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

“Absolutely. I feel like they’ve got the best of us,” Wallace said in the Cousins podcast hosted by Vice Carter and Tracy McGrady. “They beat us, if we just keeping it a 100, they beat us. They beat us in the season, they beat us in the playoffs. So it’s like we got to fight back.”

“And for us to be have the best record in the league 2-3 years in a row, and then for them to come in and this postseason do what they did, it’s like our competitive spirit is like, yo, we got to beat them.”

Before the West Finals series, the Spurs dominated the Thunder in the regular season, winning four of their five meetings. 

While the Thunder still took a 3-2 lead in the West Finals, the Spurs pulled it through with a stunning Game 7 win over Oklahoma City to eliminate the Thunder. There, Wallace scored 17 points,  (6-10 FG, 5-9 3PT), 14 of which came in the fourth quarter, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes to be the team’s second-best player when it mattered most behind two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Wallace is expected to have a bigger role in the upcoming season following the trade of Lu Dort, who has long been the team’s starting shooting guard. 

Wallace is projected to fill the role of Dort in the starting lineup, where he will be tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best players on top of being relied on to hit 3-pointers to space the floor for Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams

Wallace is eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension with the Thunder this offseason, which is projected to be worth approximately four years and $108 million. 

Cason Wallace Declared To Be A Long-Term Piece For OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs - Game Six

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – MAY 28: Cason Wallace #22 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball against De’aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center on May 28, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cason Wallace is already seen as a long-term piece for the OKC Thunder’s championship aspirations. 

According to an anonymous executive talking to NBA insider Keith Smith of Spotrac, Wallace’s extension will be one of the team’s priorities in the upcoming months. 

“Cason is a key player for us,” the secret executive said. “Clearly, we want him in Oklahoma City for a long time. We’re hopeful of getting a deal done that makes sense for both sides.”

Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 26.6 minutes per game across 77 regular-season appearances. He shot 43.2% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, carving out a vital role as an elite perimeter defender. 

The Thunder will be among the top contenders once again for next season. They were the Western Conference’s top seeds in the past three seasons. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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OKC Thunder Guard Makes Difficult Admission About San Antonio Spurs

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