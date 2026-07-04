OKC Thunder Gets Huge Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News While Playing For Canada

The OKC Thunder received some positive news about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while he plays for the Canadian national basketball team in the FIBA World Cup Americas qualifiers.

According to Canada’s head coach Gordie Herbert, Gilgeous-Alexander made it clear to him that he wants to play off the ball while playing for the national team.

This is a big contrast to his style of play with the Thunder in the NBA, where he heavily leaned on his on-ball creation.

“Shai came and said he would like to play off the ball more,” Herbert said. “And I think he’s tougher to guard off the ball. Tougher to trap.”

“Shai came and said he’d like to play off the ball a little bit more. Which is great for us,” Herbert said. It’s a learning process for him to play off the ball. We’re trying to play him off the ball and on the ball. Both. I think he’s actually tougher to guard off the ball. Tougher to come trap. Tougher situations.”

Herbert told this after Canada routed Puerto Rico, 110-84, in a game where Gilgeous-Alexander put up 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting.

“We put him in two different situations during the game, I think it opens up the game for him,” Herbert added.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Has Been Among The World’s Best On-Ball Creators

Gilgeous-Alexander had capable teammates in the national team, which is made up of NBA talents such as Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Atlanta Hawks, Andrew Nembhard of the Indiana Pacers, Kyshawn George of the Washington Wizards, Ryan Nembhard of the Dallas Mavericks, and Dillon Brooks of the Phoenix Suns.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray missed the cut for Team Canada.

Gilgeous-Alexander thrives when he holds the ball. The 27-year-old Thunder guard finished the 2025-26 NBA season with a usage rate of 33.2%, placing him fourth in the league, trailing only Luka Dončić, Jaylen Brown, and Kawhi Leonard.

Gilgeous-Alexander won his second straight MVP award in the 2025-2026 NBA season after tallying 31.1 points, 6.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game across 68 regular-season appearances on top of shooting 55.3% from the field.

How Does This Help The OKC Thunder?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing off the ball helps the Thunder’s cause for next season.

Changing his play style in Team Canada would help him gain reps as an off-ball player, especially as the Thunder is set to increase responsibilities for the likes of Ajay Mitchell and Cason Wallace next season.

Mitchell has been the second-best on-ball creator for the Thunder in the playoffs, after Jalen Williams went down with a hamstring injury.

Gilgeous-Alexander would better help the development of Mitchell for next season now that he has thrived as an off-ball player with his national team.

On the other hand, Wallace would gain more on-ball reps if Gilgeous-Alexander excels as an off-ball player, helping him, the young two-way guard, to showcase his offensive chops while maintaining within the flow of the Thunder offense.

For now, Gilgeous-Alexander’s development as an offensive player is an intriguing subplot for the Thunder’s offseason.