Insider Predicts Thunder’s Next Move After Lu Dort Trade

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been wheeling and dealing this offseason after getting eliminated in the Western Conference Finals by the San Antonio Spurs this past season. That continued on Sunday afternoon, as the Thunder completed a three-team trade that sent veteran guard Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks.

In exchange for Dort, Oklahoma City continued to add to its treasure chest of draft picks, as it picked up three more second-round selections. Losing Dort hurts, but the Thunder are prioritizing their future flexibility this offseason, based on the moves that they have made. While they have ducked the second apron of the salary cap for now, the Dort trade could open the door for the team to now sign Cason Wallace to a long-term contract extension.

Thunder Linked to Potential Cason Wallace Contract Extension

Another implication for OKC is with Lu Dort gone, it paves the way for the team to possibly agree to a long-term extension with Cason Wallace this summer, especially with Alex Caruso only being under contract through the 27-28 season. https://t.co/EfbrJNvVy6 — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) July 19, 2026

Dort didn’t get selected in the 2019 NBA Draft, but he managed to latch on with the Thunder and carve out a role for himself. Gradually, Dort earned more and more minutes on the back of his defensive intensity at the perimeter. While his offensive game comes and goes, Dort’s impact on the defensive end of the floor never wanes.

In the 2024-25 campaign, Dort earned a spot on the All-Defensive First Team, but he struggled to make the same sort of impact this past season, which is likely why the Thunder were OK with trading him. With guys like Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe getting dealt, that has opened up more minutes for Wallace in the backcourt.

While Wallace was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, he has followed a similar path as Dort, as he’s gradually earned more and more minutes, thanks to his work on defense. Fresh off earning a spot on the All-Defensive Second Team, one insider predicted that Wallace would be handed a new contract now that Dort is no longer in town.

“Another implication for OKC is with Lu Dort gone, it paves the way for the team to possibly agree to a long-term extension with Cason Wallace this summer, especially with Alex Caruso only being under contract through the 27-28 season,” NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints wrote in a post on X.

Thunder Prioritizing Future Flexibility with Latest Roster Moves

We have seen teams across the league become more and more conscientious of the second apron, and the Thunder are the latest team to feel the weight of their looming cap problems. However, the front office has been proactive in clearing money this offseason, and while extending Wallace would obviously put more of a strain on the salary cap, this is the perfect time to allow him to cash in.

Wallace could conceivably be signed to a fairly cheap extension this offseason, and assuming he continues to improve (he’s only 22 years old), it could quickly become one of the most valuable deals in the league. Everything Oklahoma City has done this offseason has been geared towards remaining a championship contender for years to come, and while losing Dort is a blow, the team may already have his replacement lined up with Wallace.