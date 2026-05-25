Insider Reveals Thunder Draft Day Plan To Add Potential Superstar Alongside SGA

The OKC Thunder remained the most intriguing team in the NBA Draft next month, despite currently playing in the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

Regardless of the result of their postseason run, the Thunder has the chance to further improve their roster by drafting a potential superstar in the draft.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of Clutchpoints, the team could be looking to package some picks from their treasure trove to move up in the draft and draft Cam Boozer.

“As of right now, the likeliest scenario involves the Thunder trading one of these picks for future draft compensation, something Sam Presti has done countless times through the years,” Siegel wrote. “However, two executives who spoke with ClutchPoints envision Presti attempting to use both picks, along with other assets, to try and trade up into the lottery, possibly as high as the top four, and pursue Cam Boozer.”

The Thunder is picking in the No. 12 spot in the draft off the 2019 Paul George trade with the LA Clippers, which had also given them their top-two stars, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. They also have the No. 17 selection in the first round.

Boozer, the standout Duke forward and national player of the year, is currently projected to be picked in the top four range.

If a trade happened, the Thunder would add Boozer to an already dynamic championship core and would give them another offensive threat in the post.

Boozer would also be propelled to a team that has built a championship culture and a tight-knit bond founded on years of staying together.

The Thunder would then get a versatile forward and length in the frontcourt to cushion themselves when the current roster would become too expensive to keep.

Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in his lone season with Duke, where he only lost three games.

ESPN Insider Says Thunder Picks Will Be Package For A Top-10 Selection

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst does not expect the Thunder to utilize all their first-round picks in the offseason. He thinks the team would rise to the top-10 by packaging them together with their future picks.

“I do not believe they will draft all three players, because they only have one roster spot. Look for them to package those picks for a player they like inside that top 10,” he said.

The Thunder still have last season’s No. 15 pick Thomas Sorber, waiting in the wings as he still recovers from a torn ACL.

It remains to be seen how they would react with their roster after the results of their current playoff run.

Thunder Has A Shot To Win Back-to-Back NBA Titles

The Thunder could be the first team since 2018 to win two straight NBA championships if they manage to survive the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

The series has been a barnburner so far. It is currently tied 2-2. Game 5 of the series will be OKC on Tuesday, May 26.

The last team to win back-to-back titles was the Golden State Warriors from 2017 and 2018, when they had Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.