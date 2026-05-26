Is Jalen Williams Playing in Game 5? NBA Insiders Drop Latest Thunder Update

The Oklahoma City Thunder are still waiting on clarity — and the clock is ticking.

Just hours before an 8:30 p.m. ET tip-off in a pivotal Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, the status of Jalen Williams remains uncertain following a concerning injury update from multiple ESPN insiders.

Jalen Williams Injury Update: Thunder Star Questionable Before Game 5

According to Shams Charania on ESPN’s NBA Today, the Oklahoma City Thunder are continuing to evaluate Williams on a day-to-day basis, but the reality of the situation is more serious than initially indicated.

“The Thunder have now listed Jalen Williams as questionable with not just hamstring soreness but a hamstring strain,” Charania said.

That shift in designation confirms a more significant issue, particularly given the timing.

Shams Charania: Re-Aggravated Hamstring ‘Measured in Weeks’

Charania provided critical context, noting that Williams is dealing with a recurring injury.

“That’s the second strain to the same hamstring in just under a one-month span,” he said. “These injuries are typically measured in weeks and not really just days, particularly on a re-aggravation.”

The update raises major concerns for Oklahoma City, as hamstring injuries — especially repeat strains — are notoriously difficult to manage in a playoff setting.

Tim MacMahon: Thunder Adjusting Without Williams Amid Physical Series

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon added that Williams has been listed as questionable multiple times but has ultimately been ruled out shortly before tip-off.

“Jalen Williams has been questionable for the last couple of games, was ruled out 45 minutes before tip-off,” MacMahon said. “They are now calling it injury management with a hamstring strain and not soreness.”

That clarification reinforces the Thunder’s cautious approach, even as the stakes rise.

MacMahon also pointed to broader issues Oklahoma City must solve — with or without Williams.

“They cannot let these Spurs punch them in the face right after the opening tip,” he said, referencing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s description of Game 4. “They punched us in the face early.”

Game 5: Physicality, Matchups Key

The San Antonio Spurs have leaned heavily on physical defense, particularly through rising guard Stephon Castle, who has pressured Gilgeous-Alexander throughout the series.

“Shai has to be able to be the aggressor in that matchup, which absolutely was not the case in Game 4,” MacMahon said.

Oklahoma City must also unlock Chet Holmgren offensively.

Holmgren, dominant earlier in the playoffs, has struggled in this series against San Antonio’s size and length — including the presence of Victor Wembanyama.

Jalen Williams Status Looms Over Oklahoma City’s Playoff Outlook

There are some signs of progress.

Charania reported that Williams has participated in increased movement during warm-ups and is “progressing with a little bit more basketball activity.”

Still, his availability remains unclear.

With the series tied 2-2, Game 5 effectively becomes a swing game — and the Thunder’s margin for error is shrinking.

Whether Williams plays or not, Oklahoma City faces a defining challenge.

Manage a delicate injury situation or respond on the court without one of its most versatile contributors as the series reaches its breaking point.