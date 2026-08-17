OKC Thunder Big Man Isaiah Hartenstein Explains Major Offseason Decision

The Oklahoma City Thunder were quite active this offseason, but they were moves to keep them under the second apron.

One of the players the Thunder retained was big man Isaiah Hartenstein, who signed a new three-year, $75 million contract. Both parties agreed to a unique mutual option in the third year of the deal.

But re-signing with the Thunder wasn’t the only major decision made by Hartenstein this offseason. He also returned to the Germany national team and will play in the upcoming window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament.

Isaiah Hartenstein Explains Germany Return

While Isaiah Hartenstein was born and raised in the United States, he was eligible to play for Germany through his father. Hartenstein also moved to Germany during his teenage years and turned pro at the age of 16 in the Basketball Bundesliga.

The 28-year-old center began representing Germany on the senior level in 2017. He took part in the EuroBasket but stopped playing for the national team a year later. He last appeared for Die Mannschaft at the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers in 2018.

Speaking to German news outlet Basket-World, Hartenstein explained why he returned to play for Germany in the upcoming World Cup qualifying tournament window.

“I actually wanted to play for the last two years,” Hartenstein said. “I’m always honest about this. For the first four or five years, I had to prove myself in the NBA. It was important to me what the teams thought and how I could establish myself there.

He added, “I was often told I should stay and train. But now that I’m firmly established in the NBA and have found my role, I’ve always wanted to play and give something back. I’m very happy to be back.”

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Germany are the defending FIBA World Cup champions. Hartenstein joins fellow NBA players Dennis Schroder of the Charlotte Hornets and Tristan da Silva of the Orlando Magic in this window’s roster.

They will host the Netherlands on August 27 in Cologne before flying to Gdansk to face Poland three days later.

Isaiah Hartenstein on Taking Less Money to Remain in OKC

Based on the need to have a good rotation of centers in today’s NBA, Isaiah Hartenstein would have commanded a huge contract in free agency.

However, Hartenstein signed a discounted contract to remain with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He explained to Basket-World why he wanted to stay and compete for a championship in OKC.

“I was aware of my market value,” Hartenstein said. “It was already higher than what we negotiated. But because of the second apron and the way the team is structured, I had to accept a slightly lower salary. It’s still a lot of money, of course, but it’s a pay cut I had to accept for the sake of the team.”

The Thunder had to trade Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins this offseason to avoid the second apron.