Thunder Center Isaiah Hartenstein Receives Promising Contract Prediction

The Oklahoma City Thunder have some big decisions they have to make this offseason. After falling to the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, the bill has come due for them. They have the potential to be the most expensive team in the league next season.

That would be the case if they brought everyone back from this year’s roster. They would actually be the most expensive team in NBA history. They would be significantly over the second apron of the luxury tax, which would affect their flexibility. Isaiah Hartenstein is one player they have to make a decision on.

Hartenstein is due $28.5 million next season if the Thunder pick up his team option. He has received a mostly positive prediction on that front.

Thunder Predicted to Re-Sign Isaiah Hartenstein

In a prediction from NBA analyst John Hollinger of The Athletic, Hartenstein will be re-signed by the Thunder. He believes that Oklahoma City will actually decline his option, but bring him back at a different number. Hollinger thinks they can bring him back at a more cap-friendly number.

“The best way for OKC to handle the money part and the impact on the tax aprons is via the decline-and-re-sign strategy, stretching out the length of the deal. Would Hartenstein sign up for, say, $110 million over four years to pay him through his age-31 season? Such a deal would take $4 million off his 2026-27 cap hit,” Hollinger writes.

Hartenstein is one of the most important players that OKC has on the roster. His ability to rebound and pass at the center spot is exactly what the Thunder need to continue to be a title contender. That’s especially true after Chet Holmgren had such a bad Western Conference Finals.

Bringing Hartenstein back at a more friendly number will be key for them to bring back other key pieces on the roster. This team is going to be above the luxury tax next season, but reducing the bill so they slide under the second apron will be key.

A Trade Can’t be Ruled Out for Oklahoma City

The Thunder could decide to make a trade or two in the offseason to shed salary. There are very few teams as deep as Oklahoma City in the NBA. They could trade an expensive starter and still be able to replace him with a good player who is currently on the bench.

That cannot be ruled out at this point. Hartenstein is unlikely to be the player that they trade, but Jalen Williams or Lugentz Dort could be moved. Both players are really good, but the Thunder could likely still win without them. Williams missed most of this season, and OKC still was one game away from making the Finals again.

Figuring out the best balance between talent and cost is what Sam Presti is tasked with this summer.