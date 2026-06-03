Isaiah Hartenstein’s Future with Oklahoma City Thunder Receives Crucial Update

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a major looming decision to make regarding Isaiah Hartenstein, who has a $28.5 million team option in his contract for next season.

The Thunder have until June 29 to make a decision on Hartenstein’s option. It remains to be seen what they’ll do, but it sounds like Hartenstein will be back in Oklahoma City next season, one way or another.

Isaiah Hartenstein Expected to be back with Oklahoma City Thunder Next Season

A recent report from ESPN’s Anthony Slater and Tim MacMahon suggests that the feeling across the league’s landscape is that Hartenstein will continue his career with the Thunder, though it remains to be seen if the Thunder will pick up his option for next season, or if the two sides will come to terms on a new deal. The consensus seems to be that Hartenstein is simply too important, and the Thunder can’t afford to lose him.

From ESPN:

There is a strong anticipation among team and league sources that Hartenstein will be back in Oklahoma City next season, whether the Thunder choose to pick up his team option or the sides agree to an extension. With Wembanyama and the Spurs looming as a long-term rival, it would be a significant step in the wrong direction for the Thunder to thin out their big man depth, especially after Hartenstein had some success defending Wembanyama during the West finals.

A new, multi-year deal at a slightly lower figure than the $28.5 million he would make next season on the option year could potentially be beneficial for both sides.

Isaiah Hartenstein Wants to Remain with Thunder

The fact that the organization reportedly plans to keep him around will likely be received well by Hartenstein, who recently expressed a desire to remain in Oklahoma City after spending the past two seasons with the Thunder.

“I love being here. I love the organization, but it’s a lot in their hands,” Hartenstein said at his exit interview after the Thunder were defeated by the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals. “I think that them and my agent will talk. It’s a business at the end of the day. But whatever happens, I’m truly grateful.”