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Jalen Williams Brother Provides Positive Update About Thunder Star’s Injury

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Minnesota Timberwolves v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Five
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OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 28: Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 28, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

OKC Thunder star Jalen Williams has some very supportive inner circles that are joining him on his road to recovery. 

In the Instagram post of his brother Cody Williams, who plays with the Minnesota Timberwolves, J-Dub was seen in a positive mood after his surgery to repair his broken ankle. 

https://twitter.com/CAlmanza1007/status/2115262673776525348?a=QnA43ZFEjmmbjchbh1g&s=20

In the story, Williams was seen wearing a heavily taped cast on his foot. 

What Happened To Jalen Williams?

Los Angeles Clippers v Oklahoma City Thunder
GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – OCTOBER 25: Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder gives a thumbs up to the crowd while being carted off after an injury during the second half against the LA Clippers at Paycom Center on October 25, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Williams suffered a fractured left fibula and a dislocated left ankle during a game against the LA Clippers. Williams fell awkwardly near the rim after colliding with Kris Dunn with under two minutes remaining in the game.

He had to be stretchered off the court and was ruled out indefinitely, perhaps for the rest of the NBA season. 

The Thunder have not set an official return date, noting that a clearer timeline will only be established after he undergoes surgery.

Medical evaluations and sports medicine analysts estimate a recovery timeline of 4 to 6 months if everything goes smoothly.

While an optimistic 4-to-6-month window could potentially allow for a late-season or postseason return, a full-season absence or missing most of the 2026-2027 campaign remains a realistic possibility given the severity of a combined fracture and dislocation.

Thunder GM Sam Presti Addresses The Team After The Horrific Jalen Williams Injury

Indiana Pacers v Oklahoma City Thunder
GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – OCTOBER 13: Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket against Obi Toppin #1 of the Indiana Pacers during the second half of a preseason game at Paycom Center on October 13, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by William Purnell/Getty Images)

Thunder general manager Sam Presti faced the media the night after Jalen Williams’ catastrophic injury, addressing concerns about his star’s health. 

“Tough night last night,” Presti said in a press conference. “There’s no way to paint that differently. We say within our walls all the time there’s a difference between being positive and being optimistic. Not going to sit up here and say this is exactly where we want to be or this is how we’d like to have it, but at the same time, we’re extremely optimistic about the recovery for both the players. Most importantly, things could have been a lot worse.”

Presti added that the team must face their situation head-on. 

“We’ve had some tough, uniquely tough, circumstances over the last few years,” Presti said. “One of the things I tried to say to the staff this morning when I talked to them was we can’t get to the point where we feel like this is a common situation. But that being said, it’s our situation.”

Aside from Jalen Williams, the team is also set to miss Cason Wallace after he tore his labrum in the same game.

That means the Thunder could be missing the starting shooting guard and small forward for the rest of the season. 

Will that trigger a trade to fill that void for the Thunder? Presti said it is not yet on his mind. 

“I haven’t thought about anything relative to the roster spot. I understand the question,” Presti said. “But all I’m really focused on right now is players, getting them the right support and then helping everybody with our group realize that we have a tremendous challenge in front of us. But this is what we do. It’s also what we signed up for and it’s what we represent.”

For now, the Thunder will heavily lean on two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while hoping to see a massive leap from new starter Ajay Mitchell this season.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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