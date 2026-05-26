Is Jalen Williams Playing Game 5? Thunder Make Major Announcement

While the Eastern Conference finals have been wrapped up, the Western Conference finals remain finely poised in a back-and-forth battle heading into Game 5.

The No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and No. 2 San Antonio Spurs have shared two games apiece as the series shifts cities again.

Ahead of Game 5, the Thunder have been dealt a massive injury blow as Jalen Williams has been ruled out for the contest with a hamstring strain, Thunder Wire’s Clemente Almanza reports.

It marks the second time in the playoffs this year that he has been ruled out for multiple games after playing a couple.

Jalen Williams’ Injury Limits Depth, But the Thunder Have Answers

Williams has endured an injury-plagued 2025-26 season. He suited up for only 33 regular-season games, which is uncharacteristic of his usual games. It carried on into the postseason, where he has missed the majority of OKC’s games.

In the first round, Williams played Games 1 and 2 against the Phoenix Suns before suffering the hamstring strain that kept him out for the remainder of that series and the entire second round. He returned for the conference finals before re-aggravating the hamstring in Game 2.

Before the series, Williams had a genuine optimism that he was 100% ready after sitting out the second round versus the Los Angeles Lakers even though he could have returned per the injury timeline.

Williams scored 26 points on his return in Game 1 and played 37 minutes, his highest in the playoffs so far. In Game 2, it all came crashing down as he played only seven minutes and didn’t return for the second half.

Coach Mark Daigneault and the medical staff will monitor Williams to make sure another aggravation doesn’t occur when he returns. They will hope that his return date is sooner than the first time as no indication yet of a serious tear.

OKC Bench Will Be Key

Without Williams, the Thunder’s overall balance takes a hit. Williams’ two-way game particularly in creating secondary creation and perimeter defense has been a driving force. However, OKC has fared all right in his absence thanks to its depth.

The Thunder have already tested the limits of their depth this postseason. Ajay Mitchell stepped in for Williams and has filled in the role very well. However, he is also out of Game 5 with a calf issue.

OKC will now have to call upon another bench piece to fill in and hope that its postseason rhythm doesn’t get disrupted. The Thunder has shown so far that they have far superior bench contributors than the Spurs and will look to take advantage of that.

In Game 3, OKC’s bench scored a conference finals record 76 points. That kind of quality off the bench can make a serious injury absence not overly felt.

Daigneault hopes that it remains that way pending the status of Williams and Mitchell.

The likes of Carson Wallace and Alex Caruso will get to play more minutes than usual. However, it is unclear who will get the starting nod to join Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein.