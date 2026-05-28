Oklahoma City Thunder Get Bold Prediction After Jalen Williams Injury News

The Oklahoma City Thunder are dealing with real Jalen Williams injury uncertainty before Game 6 against the San Antonio Spurs, but they still got some good news.

Bill Simmons posted on X that he likes the Thunder to win Game 6 “w/ or w/o J-Dub,” referring to Jalen Williams, whose status remains one of the biggest questions hanging over the Western Conference finals. Simmons added that his “big concern” is on the Spurs’ side, writing that Dylan Harper and De’Aaron Fox “neither look right” and that San Antonio has put “too much of a creator burden on Castle.”

That prediction landed as the Thunder prepared for a closeout opportunity with a 3-2 series lead. Oklahoma City beat San Antonio 127-114 in Game 5 despite missing Williams and Ajay Mitchell, moving within one win of the NBA Finals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 32 points and nine assists, while Alex Caruso and Jared McCain combined for major production in expanded roles.

The injury situation still matters. The NBA’s official injury report listed Williams as questionable for Game 6 with left hamstring injury management/strain, while Mitchell was ruled out with a right soleus strain.

Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted to Defeat San Antonio Spurs in Game 6

Simmons’ confidence in Oklahoma City is not hard to understand. The Thunder already showed in Game 5 that they can survive without their full wing rotation if Gilgeous-Alexander controls the game and the supporting cast hits enough shots.

The concern is whether that formula travels to San Antonio with the Spurs facing elimination.

Game 6 is scheduled for May 28 in San Antonio, with the Thunder leading the series 3-2. San Antonio needs a win to force Game 7, while Oklahoma City can close out the series and advance to the NBA Finals.

Simmons’ read on the Spurs is also important. If Harper and Fox are physically compromised or simply struggling to create separation, San Antonio’s offense becomes much easier for OKC to load up against. Castle has been one of the Spurs’ bright spots, but asking him to carry too much of the shot-creation burden against Oklahoma City’s defense is a dangerous ask.

That is where the Thunder still have a path even if Williams is limited or unavailable. Gilgeous-Alexander remains the most reliable late-clock creator in the series, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein give OKC size around the rim, and Caruso’s playoff value rises in games where possessions get tighter and half-court defense matters more.

McCain has also become a major piece of this version of the Thunder rotation. The Spurs learned that in Game 5, when he scored 20 points while helping fill the backcourt void created by Oklahoma City’s injuries.

That does not make Williams’ status minor. It just explains why Simmons can still pick OKC without treating the injury report like the whole story.

When is Jalen Williams Coming Back? The Answer Could Swing the NBA Title

Williams’ injury is the more significant variable because of what he gives the Thunder when healthy. He is not just another scorer. He gives Oklahoma City another ball-handler, a downhill option, a secondary playmaker and a defender with the size to survive difficult playoff matchups.

Reuters reported earlier in the series that Williams was being evaluated daily and was considered game-to-game after aggravating a left hamstring injury in Game 2 against San Antonio. He played only seven minutes in that game after returning from a prior hamstring issue earlier in the postseason.

If Williams plays and looks close to himself, Oklahoma City’s offense gets a major stabilizer next to Gilgeous-Alexander. If he sits or is limited, the Thunder need more from McCain, Caruso, Hartenstein and Holmgren, especially in the minutes when San Antonio sells out to get the ball out of Gilgeous-Alexander’s hands.

Mitchell being out tightens the margin further. The official injury report ruled him out for Game 6, and that matters because he had already become part of Oklahoma City’s postseason contingency plan.

The Spurs will still see opportunity there. A home elimination game changes the emotional temperature, and San Antonio has enough shot-making and length to make Game 6 uncomfortable if Fox or Harper finds a rhythm. Victor Wembanyama also gives the Spurs a one-player matchup problem who can swing defensive possessions even when the offense is uneven.

But Simmons’ prediction gets at the central tension of the game: Oklahoma City may be short-handed, yet San Antonio has not consistently looked like the healthier, cleaner team in the moments that matter.

That is why Williams’ status is the injury headline, but not the only factor. The Thunder can win Game 6 without him. They already proved that in Game 5. The harder question is whether they can do it again on the road, with the Spurs’ season on the line and Oklahoma City’s margin for error narrowed by Mitchell’s absence.