Thunder Coach Offers Telling Update on Jalen Williams Just Before Game 3

The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading into Game 3 of the Western Conference finals without clarity on one of their most important players.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said he did not have an update on Jalen Williams during his pregame press conference Friday, adding another layer of uncertainty as the series shifts to San Antonio.

Jalen Williams Injury Update: Thunder Coach Offers No Clarity

“Mark Daigneault said he doesn’t have an update on Jalen Williams,” multiple reporters relayed from the pregame session.

The lack of an update comes just days after Williams suffered a left hamstring injury — a recurring issue that has already sidelined him for extended stretches this season.

Williams exited Game 2 early and did not return, with the team initially describing the issue as hamstring tightness before further evaluation.

Recurring Hamstring Injury Clouds Game 3 Status

The uncertainty surrounding Williams is heightened by his injury history.

The Thunder forward has dealt with multiple hamstring strains this season, including issues on both legs that cost him significant time. The latest setback — occurring less than a month after his prior left hamstring injury — has raised concern about both his availability and durability moving forward.

ESPN insider Shams Charania previously reported that Williams would be evaluated on a day-to-day, game-to-game basis, but indicated it was “more unlikely than likely” that he would play in Game 3.

Daigneault’s latest comments did little to shift that outlook.

Thunder Depth Could Be Tested Without Jalen Williams

If Williams is unable to go, Oklahoma City will once again lean on its depth.

Williams returned in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals and showed no signs of limitation, finishing with 26 points and seven rebounds in 37 minutes during a double-overtime loss. His ability to create offense and defend elite matchups — including extended stretches against Victor Wembanyama — has been central to Oklahoma City’s championship identity throughout the postseason.

That impact makes his potential absence even more significant.

Still, the Thunder have proven capable of adjusting.

Cason Wallace stepped into an expanded role in Game 2, while the bench delivered a decisive scoring edge to help even the series despite Williams’ second-half absence.

Ajay Mitchell Not Listed on Injury Report Despite Game 2 Scare

There was, however, a smaller but notable positive development for Oklahoma City.

Ajay Mitchell — who appeared to suffer a quad injury late in Game 2 — was not listed on the Thunder’s injury report ahead of Friday’s matchup.

Mitchell’s availability could prove important if Williams is sidelined.

When Williams missed time in earlier rounds, Mitchell stepped into a larger role and delivered, averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds during the Thunder’s second-round sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Game 3 Stakes Rise Amid Uncertainty

The series is tied 1-1 entering Game 3, making Williams’ status one of the defining variables of the matchup.

While Oklahoma City has proven capable of winning without him, the margin for error tightens significantly against a Spurs team that could potentially regain key contributors of its own.

For now, the Thunder are left waiting — with no clear update and no firm timeline — as tipoff approaches.

And in a series this tight, that uncertainty may matter as much as any injury itself.