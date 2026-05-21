OKC Thunder Get Troubling Jalen Williams Injury Update From NBA Insider

The Oklahoma City Thunder may have evened the Western Conference finals, but a familiar concern resurfaced in the process.

Jalen Williams is once again dealing with a left hamstring issue, and according to ESPN insider Shams Charania, his status moving forward remains uncertain.

“Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams will be evaluated day by day, game to game, with a left hamstring injury,” Charania reported. “He’ll undergo treatment and return based on how he feels recovering from the second injury to the same hamstring in under one month.”

Williams is expected to be listed as questionable for Game 3, Charania later added on NBA Today. The NBA insider also noted that Williams traveled with the team to San Antonio and will get round-the-clock treatment in the hopes he could play.

Jalen Williams Injury Update Raises Concern for Thunder

The latest Jalen Williams injury update comes after the Thunder ruled him out for the second half of their 122-113 Game 2 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

The team initially described the issue as hamstring tightness. Williams was seen receiving treatment during the first half before leaving the bench area and heading to the locker room with a wrap on the back of his left leg. He did not return.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said postgame that the team would take a cautious approach.

“He’s going to get checked out,” Daigneault said. “We’ll see where he’s at. We’ll update him accordingly.”

The update from Charania adds further context — and concern — given this marks a recurrence of the same hamstring injury that sidelined Williams earlier in the playoffs.

Recurring Hamstring Issues Continue to Impact Jalen Williams

Williams’ injury history this season underscores the challenge facing Oklahoma City.

Entering Game 2, he had already missed 55 of the Thunder’s first 91 games, including both regular season and playoffs. Of those absences, 36 were related to hamstring injuries, including the six games he missed earlier this postseason due to the same left hamstring.

The setback is particularly notable after Williams returned in Game 1 and delivered a strong performance, scoring 26 points in 37 minutes during a double-overtime loss.

In Game 2, he showed early signs of impact with four points in seven minutes, highlighted by an alley-oop dunk late in the first quarter, before exiting with the injury.

Thunder Depth Tested Again Without Key Contributor

The Thunder have proven resilient without Williams at various points this season, but his absence remains significant.

Back-to-back MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander acknowledged the impact while expressing confidence in the team’s depth.

“Obviously, if we don’t have him, it hurts,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I still believe in this team, though. We’ve played a bunch of games without him, won big games without him. I still think we’ll get the job done.”

With Williams sidelined in the second half, Cason Wallace stepped into the starting lineup as Oklahoma City leaned on its bench — a group that delivered a decisive edge in the win.

The Thunder finished with a 57-25 advantage in bench scoring, helping offset the loss of one of their key two-way contributors.

Western Conference Finals Outlook Hinges on Health

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Williams, Oklahoma City managed to even the series at 1-1 behind a 30-point performance from Gilgeous-Alexander.

Still, the Thunder injury situation will remain a central storyline as the series shifts to San Antonio for Game 3 on Friday.

Williams’ status — now officially considered day-to-day — could play a pivotal role in determining how the series unfolds. His ability to contribute as a secondary scorer, defender and playmaker has been critical throughout the Thunder’s postseason run.

For now, Oklahoma City will monitor his recovery closely, knowing that another extended absence could place added pressure on its rotation in a tightly contested Western Conference finals matchup.