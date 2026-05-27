Thunder Explains Why Jared McCain Started In Game 5 Vs Spurs

Jared McCain had his first-ever starting role in a playoff game, and he delivered, helping the OKC Thunder win the all-important Game 5 against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

McCain put up 20 points, 18 of which came in the second half, to provide the extra offensive spark the Thunder desperately needed to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault did not hesitate in praising McCain for his role in the win. According to him, McCain’s “pop” was crucial in swinging the momentum to OKC, especially in the second half.

“We just thought he could give us some good stuff with that unit. Just based on where we are right now with a couple of guys out. And he did,” Daigneault said. “He was really good. His pop early was excellent, and he kept himself in the game. He had that flurry in the third. Then, a flurry again in the fourth. “

McCain was inserted in the starting lineup as the Thunder dealt with two key injuries in the series. Jalen Williams was ruled out for the third straight game just an hour before Game 5 due to a hamstring strain, while Ajay Mitchell remained out with a calf strain.

That left Daigneault with the choice of putting McCain along with the regular starters to aid the ball handling and offensive creation alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

While he started slow, it paid off when it mattered most.

McCain was the third-best scorer in the game, behind Alex Caruso, who had 22 points, and two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who recorded 32 points and nine assists in the victory.

Jared McCain Proves He Is Built For The Bright Lights

One of the most impressive things about Jared McCain’s game was his unperturbed play against pressure, which Daigneault lauded after a pressure-packed Game 5.

“Great mental toughness. I never take it for granted when somebody steps into a role like in a game like this,” he said. “But, certainly not surprised.”

Before the game, McCain said he just focused on doing the other things outside of scoring, which allowed him to ease himself up to the rhythm of the game.

“Coming into this game, I just literally wanted to play as hard as I can on the offensive end and rebound and everything else will flow. Everything else comes together,” McCain said on his interview with NBA TV.

Game 5 was a bounce-back performance for McCain, who shot 1 for 10 in the Thunder’s Game 4 loss in San Antonio. In Game 3, he also had a breakout performance, notching 24 points on 10 for 21 shooting from the field to give OKC the 2-1 edge.

Thunder Now One Win Away From The NBA Finals

With their win in Game 5, the Thunder is now just one win away from returning to the NBA Finals and defending their crown.

It would also be the first NBA Finals for Jared McCain, who was traded to the Thunder last February.

The Thunder has a chance to become the first NBA team to win back-to-back NBA championships since 2018. The New York Knicks are waiting for the winner of the Thunder-Spurs series.

Game 6 of the West Finals will be on Thursday, May 28, in San Antonio.