Jared McCain Impact Gets Highlighted by Thunder Teammate Before Game 3 vs Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder tied the Western Conference Finals 1-1 after beating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2. Jared McCain played seven minutes in the fourth quarter, scoring six of his 12 points in the Thunder’s 122-113 win.

Speaking to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears after Game 2, Alex Caruso explained the importance of McCain to the Thunder team. Caruso highlighted the young guard’s impact on and off the court since his arrival from the Philadelphia 76ers via trade back in February.

“Jared has been enlightening for us as a team from a personality standpoint,” Thunder said. “Anybody who has gotten to talk to him or see him since he’s been here, (knows) he has endless energy every single day and he’s always smiling, joking, being a part of the team and being a great teammate. That translates to his game as well.”

Caruso added, “He is constantly moving on offense, which is manipulating the defense. He’s starting to pick up some of our other principles. He picked up a big offensive rebound tonight. I’m not sure he did much of that with the teams prior, at any level. He’s learning and his energy is contagious any time he is on the court. Everybody playing with him can feel it.”

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With Jalen Williams listed as questionable for Game 3, McCain will likely get his number called up if his All-Star teammate gets downgraded to out. The Thunder have an opportunity to regain homecourt advantage if they win at least one of the two games in San Antonio.

Jared McCain Earned The Minutes With His Hustle

In his postgame media availability, Jared McCain commented on his impact in Game 2. He knew his shot wasn’t falling the way he wanted, but he used his energy and hustle to stay in the fourth quarter.

“I just want to win,” McCain said, via The Oklahoman. “These are the best games I’ve ever played in. I love playing these games. Anything I can do, if the shot isn’t falling, I want to stay on the court no matter what. If I can make some hustle plays, get some rebounds and do anything I can to stay on the floor, I’m gonna do it.”

McCain’s trade was a surprise to some, especially with how he played as a rookie. He was battling minutes in Philly and was behind Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Quentin Grimes in Nick Nurse’s rotation.

Thunder-Spurs Game 3 Preview

The Western Conference Finals shifts from Oklahoma City to San Antonio for the next two games. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday at the Frost Bank Center, with Spurs fans expected to bring out the energy for their first WCF game since 2017.

De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper are questionable for the Spurs, while Jalen Williams has the same injury tag for the defending NBA champs. The game is expected to remain physical, though the narrative on social media could swing how calls will be made in San Antonio.