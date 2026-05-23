Thunder’s Jared McCain Sends Honest Message For 76ers GM Daryl Morey After Career-Best Game

Jared McCain had his best playoff performance of his career in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals to help the OKC Thunder take a 2-1 lead against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

McCain put up a playoff career-high 24 points on 10-for-21 shooting from the field, draining key baskets late for the Thunder to secure the much-needed victory that proved the team’s incredible depth.

McCain’s performance made fans look at the mid-season trade that dealt him from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Thunder. After the game, McCain was asked about his message for 76ers general manager Daryl Morey, who signed off on the deal and believed the 76ers sold high on him.

“It’s never to prove anybody wrong,” McCain told the media after Game 3. “I try to keep a positive outlook, and I like proving my support system right. The people who really believe in me, I like proving them right. No matter what it is, I got traded, I’m always trying to keep a positive outlook.”

Jared McCain on Daryl Morey who traded him: "It's never to prove anybody wrong. I try to keep a positive outlook and I like proving my support system right, the people who really believe in me I like proving them right. I always try to keep a positive outlook. Daryl's still the… https://t.co/Qbtl60dTbG pic.twitter.com/sFuGp1WDLx — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 23, 2026

McCain added that he is indebted to Morey after he picked him 16th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

“Daryl’s still the guy that drafted me. I always have love for him for that. He trusted me, believed in me enough to take me at the 16th spot. So I’m forever grateful for that, no matter what,” he said.

In the deal last February, the Thunder gave up the 2026 first-round pick (via the Houston Rockets) and three future second-round picks to get McCain.

The 76ers bounced out of the playoffs in the second round after getting swept by the New York Knicks.

Jared McCain Details Keys to Career-Best Performance

Jared McCain led the Thunder’s bench production in Game 3. It was a historic bench output for the Thunder as they tallied 76 points, the highest by any team in the conference finals in NBA history.

McCain’s 24 points were joined by Jaylin Williams’ 18, Alex Caruso’s 15, and Cason Wallace’s 11.

According to McCain, it takes great focus and poise to contribute such impressive numbers off the bench.

“Be calm, be poised in that situation and give each other confidence, give each other energy and know that we’re going to throw another punch,” he (via ESPN) after the Thunder went down 15-0 to start the game. “We’re going to come back.”

McCain had numerous finishes at the rim against the Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama in the second half. He also knocked down crucial 3-pointers as San Antonio continues to double-team Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 3.

SGA Throws Massive Praise At Jared McCain

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was also impressed with Jared McCain’s performance in Game 3. He commended the second-year guard’s confidence, especially in pressure-packed situations.

“He just oozes confidence,” Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning two-time MVP, said (via ESPN). “He knows exactly who he is. He knows exactly what he does, and he goes out there and does it no matter what. When the ball goes in or out, he makes the next play, makes the best play for himself and for the guys out there. He’s always aggressive, poised and attacks the moment.”

McCain was the second-leading scorer for the Thunder behind Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 26 points in Game 3.

Game 4 will be on Sunday, May 24, in San Antonio.