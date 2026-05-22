Former Thunder Star Claims Chet Holmgren is ‘Scared’ of Victor Wembanyama

The Oklahoma City Thunder managed to knot their series against the San Antonio Spurs at 1-1 in Game 2 on Wednesday, but it’s clear that this team is having some trouble when it comes to figuring out how to limit Victor Wembanyama on either side of the floor. As a result, all eyes have begun to shift to Oklahoma City’s own big man, Chet Holmgren.

Through two games, Holmgren has struggled to get much of anything going against Wembanyama. The French phenom absolutely torched the Thunder in Game 1 (41 PTS, 24 REB), and while he was quieter in Game 2, it wasn’t because of Holmgren. OKC needs Holmgren to get going, but if you ask one of its former players, Kendrick Perkins, he thinks that the young big man is “scared” of Wembanyama.

Kendrick Perkins Calls Out Chet Holmgren

Holmgren earned his first All-Star selection and a second-place finish in the Defensive Player of the Year race this season, as he continued to turn himself into a force on both ends of the floor for the Thunder. Against Wembanyama, though, Holmgren has struggled to contend with his height, which has presented some issues for his team.

With Holmgren being ineffective defensively against Wembanyama, that has forced head coach Mark Daigneault to get creative when it comes to defending him. He found some success with Isaiah Hartenstein on him in Game 2, but you can bet that the Spurs are going to have some sort of answer for that when they return to action.

The easiest solution is to stick Holmgren on Wembanyama and let them go to war, but to this point, Holmgren has gotten thoroughly outplayed. Perkins hasn’t liked what he has seen from Holmgren to this point, as he claimed that OKC’s own star big man is “scared” to go up against Wembanyama.

“Chet’s gotta man up,” Perkins bluntly stated on “First Take.” “You gotta go get some of that smoke. You ducking. And to be honest with you, he does look scared [of Victor Wembanyama]. I want to see it. They’ve been beefing since they was in high school.”

Thunder Need Chet Holmgren to Get Going

Oklahoma City did well to bounce back and win Game 2, but it could be in serious trouble if Holmgren can’t get his act together. Jalen Williams is dealing with a lingering hamstring injury that could force him to miss more time after he was forced out of the team’s win early, so if Holmgren can’t produce, that will force Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to do most of the heavy lifting on his own.

Gilgeous-Alexander is capable of taking over a game anytime he steps on the court, but in a perfect world, the Thunder would get contributions from their entire lineup. It all starts with Holmgren, though, and if OKC wants to steal a game on the road in San Antonio, it is likely going to need to get at least one big game from him against Wembanyama.