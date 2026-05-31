OKC Thunder Linked To $269 Million Former Defensive Player of the Year To Stop Wemby

The OKC Thunder found out about a massive problem during their disappointing loss in the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. That problem is about stopping or, at least, containing Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama.

According to NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Thunder could solve that problem by adding former Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley, whom the team has long been eyeing since he came to the NBA.

“Nothing should be off the table when the end goal wasn’t reached,” Amick reported after Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals that propelled the Spurs to the NBA Finals and ended the Thunder’s NBA title defense.

“There has long been chatter about the Thunder having interest in Cleveland big man Evan Mobley as well,” he added. “But Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman insisted in an end-of-season news conference that Mobley wasn’t going anywhere.”

Just like the Thunder, Mobley played in the conference finals, but his Cleveland Cavaliers were swept by the New York Knicks, who will face the Spurs in the NBA Finals.

Standing at 6-foot-11, Mobley is a more physical defender than the Thunder’s Chet Holmgren, who has been the biggest disappointment for OKC in the playoffs.

With his physicality and defensive chops, Mobley is ideally the defender who could cause the most damage against Wembanyama in the long run.

In the Western Conference Finals, the Thunder opted to use the heftier seven-footer Isaiah Hartenstein against Wembanyama, who won the Western Conference Finals MVP.

Who Could The Thunder Trade For Evan Mobley?

The first option that comes to mind is Chet Holmgren. Holmgren’s rookie max extension will kick in starting the 2026-2027 NBA season, which could balloon to $250 million.

Mobley will be on the second year of his max deal next season, which is worth $269 million.

A swap would give both the Thunder and the Cavaliers a solid new player that ideally fits well with what they currently have.

Holmgren would allow more spacing for the likes of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden in Cleveland, while adding a ceiling on their rim protection alongside Jarrett Allen.

Meanwhile, the Thunder would get a lob threat and an effective roller, who has shown that he can play alongside ball-dominant superstars.

Mobley also gives the Thunder another defensive weapon, who can stay in front of perimeter players and be a sweeper on the weakside alongside Hartenstein.

Besides, rumors had been circulating since Mobley’s draft process in 2021 that there had been mutual interest from him and the Thunder.

However, such a trade would need both squads to consolidate their current assets and contracts to avoid any massive cap implications.

Thunder May Not Swing For Former League MVP

Aside from Mobley, the Thunder is also linked to former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, that may not happen, according to Sam Amick

“League sources have long maintained that Oklahoma City would not take part in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes that will dominate the summertime conversation, but this sort of stunning finish is enough to re-spark that conversation,” he wrote.

Giannis would give the Thunder a two-way monster to match up with Wembanyama in the next few years.

Giannis has been put on the trade block by the Milwaukee Bucks.