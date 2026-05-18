Major Bad News Hit Thunder’s Chet Holmgren As Victor Wembanyama Holds Massive Edge

Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama will be the marquee matchup as the OKC Thunder take on the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

The two have long been pitted against one another since they came to the league in 2023. However, their rivalry seemed lopsided ahead of their clash in the West Finals.

According to Underdog, Holmgren has only knocked down one shot in the regular season when he was guarded by Wembanyama. The Thunder and the Spurs played five times in the regular season, with the Spurs winning four.

On their first meeting on December 13, Holmgren put up 17 points and seven rebounds. It was his best performance against Wembanyama’s Spurs this season, albeit resulting in a loss.

He then had seven points and three rebounds on December 23 in another defeat by the Thunder against the Spurs.

He followed it up with a double-double performance of 10 points and 12 rebounds in the third meeting on Christmas Day, which the Thunder still lost.

On January 13, the Thunder finally took down the Spurs with Holmgren chipping in eight points and 10 rebounds. Holmgren did not suit up in their fifth matchup.

Wembayama scored 22, 12, 19, 17, and 22 in the first games against the Thunder this season. It was a tad bit lower than his 25.0-point average in the regular season, but his impact remained apparent throughout the game, giving the Thunder problems in matching up.

Thunder Readies For Spurs’ Challenge in the Western Conference Finals

The Thunder is already bracing for its toughest challenge yet this season. According to Alex Caruso, who is expected to contain Wembanyama for extended stretches in the series, the team is preparing for the Spurs’ best version.

“They won 62 games for a reason,” Caruso said after their Sunday practice, via The Oklahoman. “They didn’t just roll the ball out and get lucky and win 60 games in the NBA. That’s a feat to be accomplished. You don’t do that with just physical talent. There are some smarts that go into it and some IQ. They’re a really well-coached team as well. Their bench has a lot of guys who’ve been around the league and know a lot of things about basketball.”

Caruso admitted that the Spurs have been on an upward trajectory in the postseason, making them a dangerous team ahead of the West Finals. The Spurs have only three times in the playoffs so far.

“You want to be trending towards the end of the year, continue to get better, elevate yourself as a team, and evolve. And I think [the Spurs have] done that,” he said.

Thunder’s Unbeaten Record Is On The Line in Game 1 Against the Spurs

The Thunder has been unbeaten so far in the playoffs, sweeping the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers in the first two series.

As they take on the Spurs, the Thunder will be putting their undefeated slate on the line in Game 1 of the series. The Thunder is currently 8-0 in the postseason, while the Spurs are 8-3 in the first two rounds.

Game 1 will be on Monday, March 18, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.