On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Atlanta Hawks for their 15th game of the season. The matchup will feature a homecoming of sorts for two former members of the team: Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort.

Both Wiggins and Dort were traded this past offseason, netting the Thunder four future second-round picks and a $9 million trade exception. They were included in separate deals, but both of the former champions ended up in Atlanta.

During media availability, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault spoke to Michael Martin about coaching against both men for the first time.

It certainly starts with they’re great people and they’re great professionals,” said Daigneault. “They’re of great character, they’re great teammates, they’re coachable. Any character trait you could ever want in a professional basketball player. Both of those guys have. They’re competitive, they’re hungry, they’re high character, professional, all that stuff. They were fan favorites in the locker room.”

The Thunder Loved Aaron Wiggins’ Ability To Stay Ready

OKC drafted Wiggins 55th overall in the 2021 draft, and he began his career on a two-way contract, splitting time between the Thunder and their G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. Shortly after the All-Star Break, Wiggins earned a standard NBA deal.

As a role player, Wiggins learned to fit in and become the player the team needed on both ends of the floor. His patience paid off as he became a key contributor to the team’s 2025 title run, most notably an 18-point performance in just 21 minutes during Game 2 of the Finals. Daigneault appreciated his ability to show up when needed.

“I think Wigs (Aaron Wiggins) is an ultimate team guy that was always ready no matter when his number was called,” Daigneault remarked. “His role was fluid over his time here, and yet he wasn’t fluid, he was incredibly consistent. Always ready to play, always ready to contribute to help the team – and did in some big moments for us.”

Lu Dort’s Physicality Set The Defensive Tone For OKC

Unlike Wiggins, Dort’s role was clearly defined. He served as the team’s primary perimeter defensive specialist, taking on the opposing team’s most prolific scorer, allowing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to focus on running the offense. Dort wasn’t just a great defender, but often played a brand of physical basketball that made it difficult for officials to call games.

Dort’s consistent physicality let his teammates overextend in the passing lanes and get more physical in their assignments. In turn, Oklahoma City turned in Top 5 defensive ratings in each of the previous three seasons, including the top spot in last year’s campaign.

“And then Lu, there’s something about who he’s guarding night in and night out, you know, the matchup difficulty that he was able to take, and the fearlessness in which he did that was a huge tone setter for our team,” Daigneault said. “We were a team, early on, we were younger and punching above our weight – and a lot of that was because we had players who played more physical and more competitively than their age and he was leading that charge.”

The season has not started as planned for the Thunder, with injuries to a huge chunk of their core. Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace and Jaylin Williams are all out for extended periods. They’re one game away from their first three-game skid since April 2024, when they rested starters down the stretch of the season.

Wiggins and Dort will likely receive ovations during their return to Oklahoma City, and with the Thunder down so many of their key players, both returning players have an opportunity to play key roles in what would be a huge early-season win for Atlanta.