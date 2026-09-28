Mark Daigneault Addresses Thunder’s Major Personnel Changes This Offseason

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is heading into his seventh season in the role in 2026-27.

The upcoming campaign will present challenges to the organization, but the response has been largely positive.

Oklahoma City is still among the leading contenders to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy come June 2027. This effort will require a career-best effort from Daigneault, however, including when it comes to player development.

Read what the Thunder’s head coach had to say about this topic from Media Day on Monday below,

Daigneault Addresses Personnel Changes, Discusses Leaning on Development

Daigneault didn’t take long to address the personnel changes Oklahoma City is facing this season (Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman).

“Every year there’s a process we go through where we add some new things, we remove some stuff… That certainly starts with your personnel, and so any time your personnel changes, that changes, but what you’re after is the same… We’re after the same things, how we go about getting there changes all the time, and certainly those are huge contributors… We need to be a player development monster in terms of making sure that all of our players are constantly growing and improving.”

The Thunder parted ways with Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and Isaiah Joe over the offseason. The departure of the trio stings for Thunder fans, but shouldn’t come as a complete shock. The Thunder were on the brink of facing “second apron” penalties, and shedding the salary of all three kept them from realizing these restrictions.

This inherently places pressure on the members of the under-25 movement. Guards Jared McCain, Ajay Mitchell, and Cason Wallace will have a great deal of responsibility placed on them. The same goes for centers Aday Mara and Thomas Sorber, who have a chance to receive minutes behind Isaiah Hartenstein. The youth movement is still well and alive in Oklahoma City.

Even through this, Daigneault is correct that personnel changes inherently creates a gap that must be bridged along the way. This includes when contextualizing the roster around the star-laden core, which raises the stakes of roles that will be increasing in the season ahead.

Manner in Which OKC Compliments Stars is Key

Oklahoma City’s core is among the best in the NBA. The more crucial aspect of building a title team this season resides in the complimentary pieces.

Wallace provides proven defensive chops, while also having another level to reach as an offensive player. McCain is a microwave scorer that seems to be comfortable in a new situation with the Thunder. Mitchell is a dynamic ball-handler who plays respectable minutes behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The impact even extends to rotation pieces such as forward Jaylin Williams, who seems to only improve on a year-to-year basis. There are multiple signs that point to the puzzle pieces still fitting together for the Thunder – at least on paper.

This still ultimately might prove to be futile, as the San Antonio Spurs are undergoing a similar revolution. Expect the player development, roster fitting, and coaching avenues to be a war of attrition between the two franchises yet again this campaign.

Time will reveal if Daigneault and Oklahoma City win their second title in three seasons. However, it’s challenging to bet against the player development operations, carefully curated coaching decisions, and the overall talent on the roster.

Oklahoma City is tipping off preseason play against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 6.