Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams Remain Top Duo

It’s no secret to figure out the ultimate goal of the 2026-27 Oklahoma City Thunder.

The franchise is seeking to win a second NBA title in three seasons after falling short last season. The narrow exit at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs re-placed things in perspective for an organization that is building into a powerhouse.

The new perspective is budding around an ideal basketball situation. This includes general manager Sam Presti making quality move after quality move, as well as a standout coaching staff and perhaps the most talented roster in the NBA.

This includes two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and All-NBA wing Jalen Williams. The dynamic duo is among one of the best in the entire NBA despite the suboptimal finish to last season.

Oklahoma City Thunder Possess Elite Duo

John Gonzalez of CBS Sports still believes in the duo, as he ranks them the fourth best in the NBA. Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams trail the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, and San Antonio Spurs in this ranking, which still feels low for the battle-tested champions.

Why do Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander compliment one another so well? The former is the simply the perfect co-star. Williams – a fourth year wing that provides effective secondary playmaking, high-level scoring versatility, and a defender that is among the best in the league. Williams excelling as an all-around creator and rim protector only boost his value (Crafted NBA).

Gilgeous-Alexander is the perfect centerpiece of an offense that compliments a co-star of Williams’ stature. He is an excellent scorer (particularly in the first two levels) and is among the most creative playmakers in basketball. This is in alignment with the remainder of the Thunder roster build.

Perhaps the most substantial takeaway is that Chet Holmgren is arguable in the co-star role in his own right. Holmgren’s rim defense is nothing short of generational, as he is in the 100th percentile in CraftedDPM (Crafted NBA). This speaks to the overall strength of the Thunder’s roster, as well as Holmgren’s All-NBA ceiling.

Franchise Facing Lofty Expectations in Lieu of Title

While Oklahoma City is running a smooth operation that doesn’t appear to be slowing down, they face pressure nonetheless.

Oklahoma City remains the number one team in numerous way-too-early power rankings despite the Knicks prevailing as champions. The consensus in Las Vegas also seems to be that the Thunder are either favorite or co-favorites to win the title with the Spurs.

The pressure is ever-increasing on Williams to hold up his end of the bargain, as Presti is unafraid to make sweeping changes, and has the ability to shake things up in a major away in the event of the Thunder falling short.

Williams must remain healthy (33 games played last season), become more aggressive as a three-point shooter, and continue to display expansive defensive impact. If this is the case, there is no reason to believe that the Thunder aren’t right in the heat of title competition once again.

Oklahoma City begins the 2026-27 season against the Spurs on October 20.