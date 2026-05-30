NBA Announces Referees for Game 7 of Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs

On Saturday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

The winner will move on to the 2026 NBA Finals and take on the New York Knicks.

One of the biggest questions heading into the game was who would be officiating, especially with how fans and analysts have scrutinized calls during the series.

NBA Announces Referees for Thunder-Spurs Game 7

In the NBA’s official website, the league have named the four referees in charge for Game 7 of the Thunder-Spurs series.

Marc Davis has been named as crew chief, John Gable as referee, Josh Tiven as umpire and Mitchell Ervin as the alternate.

Davis, Gable and Tiven will all be on the court, making sure that the most important game of the season for the Thunder and Spurs are called right down the middle.

According to Sporting News, this will be Davis’ second game of the series. He was the crew chief for Game 3, which the Thunder won in San Antonio.

Goble served as a referee in Game 1, a double-overtime contest won by the Spurs on the road. As for Tiven, he was a referee in Game 2 when the Thunder evened the series against San Antonio.

With many eyes on officiating at the moment, it will be interesting to see how Davis’ crew will handle the physicality, intensity, and most importantly, the flopping.

NBA Referee Profiles of the Game 7 Crew

Marc Davis is in his 28th NBA season. He has 1,626 regular-season games under his belt, with 218 playoff games, including 23 in the NBA Finals.

Before the NBA, Davis was a referee for the Continental Basketball Association and in the NCAA. He has been inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and Chicago Public League Hall of Fame.

John Goble is in his 19th year as an NBA referee. He began his career as a collegiate basketball official before moving on to the G League. He has called 1,074 regular-season games, 151 playoff games, which included 12 assignments in the NBA Finals.

Josh Tiven is currently in his 16th season as an official for the NBA. He has refereed 920 regular-season games and 99 playoff games, 10 of which were in the NBA Finals. He was a former referee in the NCAA, WNBA and G League.

Mitchell Ervin has the least amount of experience among the Game 7 crew chief. He is just in his 11th season, with 557 regular-season games in his resume. He began calling the playoffs in 2022, with 24 postseason games with no NBA Finals experience.

Ervin was an eight-year collegiate referee before moving to the G League.

Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals is scheduled for an 8:00 p.m. EST tip-off. It will be televised on NBC and live streamed on Peacock.