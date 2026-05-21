Spurs Catch Major Break as Thunder Lose Key Starter Amid Fox Absence

The San Antonio Spurs caught a timely break in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals — one that may have helped offset their own injury concerns.

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced that starting shooting guard Jalen Williams would not return due to left hamstring tightness after exiting early in Wednesday night’s game, removing a key two-way contributor from a team trying to even the series.

Williams left in the first quarter of Game 2 and did not return, with ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reporting that the fourth-year guard was receiving treatment on his left hamstring — the same injury that sidelined him for nearly a month earlier in the postseason.

“Jalen Williams was getting treatment on his left hamstring after exiting,” MacMahon wrote on X. “That’s the hamstring he strained in Game 2 of the first round, causing him to miss six games before coming back for the West finals opener.”

Jalen Williams was getting treatment on his left hamstring after exiting. That’s the hamstring he strained in Game 2 of the first round, causing him to miss six games before coming back for the West finals opener. https://t.co/lAzbnqpr0f — Tim MacMahon (@BannedMacMahon) May 21, 2026

Spurs Benefit From Jalen Williams Injury Update in Game 2

Williams left in the first quarter after just seven minutes, finishing with four points on 2-for-4 shooting along with two steals and one rebound. Shortly after, the Thunder confirmed he would not return, citing tightness in the same hamstring that sidelined him for six games earlier this postseason.

For the Spurs, the development created a significant shift in Game 2’s outlook.

Williams had been one of Oklahoma City’s most reliable secondary scorers and defenders, particularly in Game 1 when he poured in 26 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during the Thunder’s double-overtime loss.

His absence removes a versatile wing capable of guarding multiple positions while easing the offensive burden on MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

De’Aaron Fox Injury Still Looms for Spurs

San Antonio entered Game 2 already dealing with uncertainty surrounding All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox, who was ruled a game-time decision due to ankle stiffness.

Head coach Mitch Johnson described Fox’s situation as “status quo,” signaling the Spurs may continue to manage his availability on a game-by-game basis.

Fox’s presence has been central to San Antonio’s offensive flow throughout the playoffs, making his status one of the biggest variables in the series. But with Williams sidelined, the injury equation suddenly tilted closer to even.

Spurs Lean on Depth, Victor Wembanyama Leadership

Despite Fox’s uncertain availability, the Spurs have continued to lean on their depth and rising star Victor Wembanyama to anchor both ends of the floor.

In Game 1, Wembanyama delivered a historic 41-point, 24-rebound performance to lead San Antonio to a 122-115 double-overtime win and steal home-court advantage.

In Game 2, the Spurs again found contributions from across the roster, including Stephon Castle, who led the team with 16 first-half points, and a supporting cast that has consistently stepped up in high-pressure moments.

San Antonio’s defensive versatility has also remained a key factor, helping disrupt Oklahoma City’s rhythm even as the Thunder built a first-half lead.

Thunder Face New Challenge Without Key Piece

The Thunder held a 62-51 halftime advantage behind 15 points from Gilgeous-Alexander and strong bench production from Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace.

But Williams’ absence creates a new challenge for Oklahoma City, particularly against a Spurs team that thrives on length, defensive pressure and transition opportunities.

Without one of their primary perimeter defenders and secondary playmakers, the Thunder must rely more heavily on their remaining core to maintain control of the game.

Western Conference Finals Shaped by Health and Adjustments

As the Western Conference finals continue, injuries are emerging as a defining storyline for both teams.

The Spurs are navigating Fox’s uncertain availability, while the Thunder now face fresh concerns surrounding Williams’ hamstring — an issue that has already proven capable of sidelining him for extended stretches.

In a series already marked by dramatic swings, including a double-overtime opener, the balance between the two contenders may come down as much to health as execution.

On this night, the Spurs may have found just enough of an opening to stay within reach — and potentially seize another edge in a rapidly evolving series.