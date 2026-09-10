OKC Thunder’s Chet Holmgren Eyes Olympic Showdown With Victor Wembanyama

Chet Holmgren has already experienced both sides of his rivalry with Victor Wembanyama. He beat the French star on the international stage as a teenager, then watched Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs end Oklahoma City’s championship defense this spring.

Now, the Oklahoma City Thunder star has his sights set on an opportunity that could eventually bring the two 7-footers together on an even bigger stage.

Holmgren told reporters at NBA 2K Community Day that representing Team USA at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles is firmly on his radar.

“Anytime you get to represent your country and put those letters across your chest, it’s an extreme honor,” Holmgren said.

Holmgren has done it before. He starred for the United States at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup, earning tournament MVP honors as Team USA defeated a France squad led by Wembanyama 83-81 in the championship game.

That history makes the possibility of another international matchup considerably more interesting after what happened during the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Chet Holmgren Could Get Another Shot at Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama and the Spurs eliminated the Thunder in seven games during the Western Conference finals, ending Oklahoma City’s attempt to repeat as NBA champion.

The series also intensified the comparisons between Holmgren and Wembanyama. Holmgren averaged 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds during the series, while his offensive struggles became particularly glaring in Game 7. He attempted only two shots as Oklahoma City’s season ended.

An Olympic matchup would obviously not erase an NBA playoff defeat. It would, however, offer Holmgren another chance to compete against Wembanyama with considerably more than regular-season bragging rights at stake.

Holmgren made clear how much another opportunity with Team USA would mean.

“I’ve done it before, and it was one of the most exciting things that I’ve done, and to have that opportunity would be kind of the highest honor you can have in this game,” Holmgren said.

Team USA Could Need Holmgren Against France

Holmgren has a legitimate path toward the 2028 roster.

The next version of Team USA is expected to look considerably different from the veteran-heavy group that won gold in Paris in 2024. Holmgren’s combination of rim protection, shooting and size makes him an obvious candidate, particularly with Wembanyama looming as the centerpiece of France. NBC Sports recently identified Holmgren among the likely American roster candidates, although questions remain about how his game would translate against more physical international frontcourts.

That makes the next two years particularly important.

Holmgren does not need the Olympics to settle his rivalry with Wembanyama. The Thunder and Spurs will have plenty of opportunities to do that in the Western Conference.

But after Wembanyama got the better of Oklahoma City when the stakes were highest this spring, the possibility of Holmgren eventually wearing USA across his chest against France would add another fascinating chapter to a rivalry that has followed both stars since they were teenagers.