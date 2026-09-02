Thunder Preserve Valuable Draft Asset After Clippers Hit With Massive Penalties

The Los Angeles Clippers received a significant punishment from the NBA, but one potentially valuable asset belonging to the Oklahoma City Thunder survived untouched.

Los Angeles will forfeit five future first-round picks as part of the penalties, but those forfeitures do not begin until 2029. That leaves Oklahoma City’s 2027 first-round pick-swap rights with the Clippers intact, preserving another piece of the Thunder’s substantial collection of future draft capital.

“The Clippers are forfeiting draft picks in 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032 and 2033,” @NEWS9 reported. “The Thunder have pick swap rights protected 1-5 with the Clippers in 2027, which has not been impacted by the ruling.”

Thunder Retain Valuable 2027 Draft Option

The ruling preserves another piece of Oklahoma City’s future flexibility at a time when the franchise is already operating from a position of strength.

The Thunder finished 64-18 last season, earning the best record in the Western Conference. The Clippers, meanwhile, finished 42-40 and ninth in the West.

That 22-win difference does not tell us where either franchise will stand in 2027, but it helps explain the appeal of holding future swap rights. Oklahoma City does not need Los Angeles to fall apart for the asset to matter. The Thunder simply retain another opportunity to improve their draft position if the Clippers’ selection becomes more favorable under the terms of the swap.

Oklahoma City originally acquired the 2027 swap rights from Los Angeles in a three-team trade in November 2023. It was another example of the front office turning present-day flexibility into a potential future asset.

The value of that strategy becomes easier to see when something unexpected happens around another franchise.

Clippers Punishment Does Not Alter Thunder’s Timeline

The Thunder are not directly benefiting from the five picks Los Angeles will forfeit. Those selections will simply come out of the Clippers’ future draft inventory beginning in 2029.

For Oklahoma City, the notable part of the ruling is that its 2027 arrangement survives.

That may prove insignificant if the swap never becomes favorable. It could also become another useful asset for a Thunder team that has consistently maintained options around its core rather than committing every resource to the present.

The penalties themselves were substantial. In addition to losing first-round picks in five consecutive drafts from 2029 through 2033, the NBA fined the Clippers $30 million. Owner Steve Ballmer was also suspended from league and team activities for one year.

None of those punishments change what Oklahoma City controls in 2027.

For a franchise that has spent years collecting ways to improve its roster without immediately sacrificing current talent, keeping that possibility alive is the part of the Clippers ruling that matters most in Oklahoma City.