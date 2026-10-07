Oklahoma City Thunder’s Mark Daigneault Reveals What Happened Behind the Scenes With Aday Mara

The Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watched his 7-foot-3 rookie big man Aday Mara show the NBA world just how dominant he can be.

Mara made quite the first impression in his preseason debut against the New Orleans Pelicans. The rookie finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks in only 18 minutes. He was also perfect from the field, making all five of his attempts in Oklahoma City’s 116-110 loss.

The performance gave Thunder fans their first real glimpse at what Mara could eventually become. However, Daigneault revealed after the game that the rookie’s impressive night was not simply the product of natural size and talent.

According to Thunder reporter Clemente Almanza, Daigneault credited the work Mara put in away from the spotlight following Summer League.

“He worked really hard from the end of Summer League until he came back to Oklahoma City to the start of the training camp in OKC,” Daigneault said. “That’s a lot of days that he stacked up with his head down on his body and on his conditioning. It showed up tonight.”

That might be the most encouraging part of Mara’s debut. There was never much mystery surrounding his physical gifts. A legitimate 7-foot-3 center is naturally going to create problems around the basket, especially when paired with Mara’s skill set. The bigger challenge was preparing his body and conditioning for the speed and physicality of NBA basketball.

Daigneault’s comments suggest Mara understood exactly what needed improvement and attacked it before training camp. His work became difficult to miss once he finally stepped onto an NBA floor.

Mara moved well for his size, controlled the glass and made his presence felt defensively with three blocks. He also showed he could contribute offensively without demanding touches, finishing efficiently around the basket while adding three assists. That combination could make his development particularly interesting in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder already have Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein anchoring one of the NBA’s most imposing frontcourts. Mara does not need to immediately become a major piece of Daigneault’s rotation, giving Oklahoma City the luxury of developing him patiently behind two established big men.

Yet his debut provided a reminder of how quickly things can change when a talented young player begins putting everything together.

Oklahoma City’s nucleus of big men was already difficult enough for opponents to handle. If Mara’s work behind the scenes continues translating onto the floor, that group could become even bigger and deeper. For the defending champions, the rich are somehow getting richer. Thanks, Sam Presti.