Oklahoma City Thunder Make Jalen Williams Announcement Before Spurs Game

On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will play Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

They are coming off a 123-108 win on Friday.

Jalen Williams did not play in the game.

OKC Thunder Make Jalen Williams Announcement

For Sunday’s game, the Thunder have announced that Williams will be listed as questionable.

Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder wrote: “Jalen Williams is questionable for Game 4 tomorrow.”

Williams is averaging 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 45.5% from three-point range in his first four games of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

It’s already been announced that the Thunder will be without Ajay Mitchell for Game 4.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote: “Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell has been ruled out for Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs with a right calf strain.”

Williams And The Thunder

Williams was the 12th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Santa Clara.

He has spent all four seasons of his career in OKC.

The 2025 NBA All-Star finished the regular season with averages of 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 29.9% from three-point range in 33 games.

The Thunder finished this season as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 64-18 record.

They beat the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Currently, the Thunder have a 2-1 lead over the Spurs.

The franchise is looking to win the NBA Championship for the second straight season.

Magic Johnson wrote (after Game 3): “The Oklahoma City Thunder showed us all exactly why they’re the Champions tonight! They were down 15-0 to the San Antonio Spurs in the first couple minutes and came back to win the game 123-108. OKC had six players in double figures with big contributions from their bench – Jared McCain had 24 points, Jaylin Williams had 18 points and the NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished a good game with 26 points! I thought the Spurs lost their cool a little bit tonight and that hurt them.”

Looking At The Spurs

The Spurs are the second seed after going 62-20.

They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2019.

The franchise is looking to return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014.