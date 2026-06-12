Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted to Trade Key Contributor Over Offseason

After losing in the Western Conference finals to the San Antonio Spurs, some changes could be coming to the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer.

Some of those changes will be voluntary, but some could be forced upon them due to financial restrictions. Given their salary cap space, of lack thereof, the Thunder could be forced to make some difficult decisions.

Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted to Trade Lu Dort This Summer

One player who is facing an uncertain future in Oklahoma City is Lu Dort, who has a $17 million team option included in his contract for next season. The Thunder have until June 29 to make a decision on that option. But even if they pick up Dort’s option, that doesn’t mean he’ll be continuing his career in Oklahoma City.

In a recent article for The Athletic, John Hollinger predicts that the Thunder will pick up Dort’s team option just to ultimately trade him elsewhere in exchange for some draft capital.

“Dort is one of the most interesting decisions on the market. On paper, his deal is fair: His contract pays him $17.722 million (plus a $500,000 incentive if he makes All-Defense), while BORD$ values him almost the same at $17.705 million,” Hollinger wrote.

“Here’s the thing: The Thunder can’t afford to keep him at this price, or any price, really, as they’re $28 million over next year’s second apron even without him, have ample depth at his position and need to make room on the roster for two more first-round picks. I think they end up picking up the option just to trade him for a second-round pick or two. Either way, I have a hard time seeing him on the Thunder next year.”

Lu Dort Has Expressed Desire to Remain in Oklahoma City

Despite the speculation regarding his future, Dort has previously expressed a desire to continue his career in Oklahoma City.

“That’s a conversation that’s going to happen. It hasn’t happened yet, obviously, we just lost last night. But I have a lot of trust in this organization. I’m really grateful for all the stuff that [Thunder GM Sam Presti] did for me to this point, and obviously, I want to stay here,” Dort said last month.

“This organization and this city really shaped me as a person and as a player, so the conversation is going to happen. Obviously, I want to stay here. This is like a home to me.

We’ll have to wait and see if Dort gets his wish or not.