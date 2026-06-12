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Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted to Trade Key Contributor Over Offseason

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Luguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome on November 04, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

After losing in the Western Conference finals to the San Antonio Spurs, some changes could be coming to the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer.

Some of those changes will be voluntary, but some could be forced upon them due to financial restrictions. Given their salary cap space, of lack thereof, the Thunder could be forced to make some difficult decisions.

Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted to Trade Lu Dort This Summer

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GettyLuguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates after a made basket during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Paycom Center on February 27, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

One player who is facing an uncertain future in Oklahoma City is Lu Dort, who has a $17 million team option included in his contract for next season. The Thunder have until June 29 to make a decision on that option. But even if they pick up Dort’s option, that doesn’t mean he’ll be continuing his career in Oklahoma City.

In a recent article for The Athletic, John Hollinger predicts that the Thunder will pick up Dort’s team option just to ultimately trade him elsewhere in exchange for some draft capital.

“Dort is one of the most interesting decisions on the market. On paper, his deal is fair: His contract pays him $17.722 million (plus a $500,000 incentive if he makes All-Defense), while BORD$ values him almost the same at $17.705 million,” Hollinger wrote.

“Here’s the thing: The Thunder can’t afford to keep him at this price, or any price, really, as they’re $28 million over next year’s second apron even without him, have ample depth at his position and need to make room on the roster for two more first-round picks. I think they end up picking up the option just to trade him for a second-round pick or two. Either way, I have a hard time seeing him on the Thunder next year.”

Lu Dort Has Expressed Desire to Remain in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – APRIL 02: Luguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates after a play during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Paycom Center on April 2, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Despite the speculation regarding his future, Dort has previously expressed a desire to continue his career in Oklahoma City.

“That’s a conversation that’s going to happen. It hasn’t happened yet, obviously, we just lost last night. But I have a lot of trust in this organization. I’m really grateful for all the stuff that [Thunder GM Sam Presti] did for me to this point, and obviously, I want to stay here,” Dort said last month.

“This organization and this city really shaped me as a person and as a player, so the conversation is going to happen. Obviously, I want to stay here. This is like a home to me.

We’ll have to wait and see if Dort gets his wish or not.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted to Trade Key Contributor Over Offseason

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