‘Aggressive’ OKC Thunder Wants Possible Jalen Williams Replacement In NBA Draft

The OKC Thunder could be looking to add another gem to their already championship-contending core by climbing up the draft board through their plethora of assets.

According to a report by NBA insider Evan Sidery, the Thunder has been aggressively finding ways to move up from the No. 12 pick to take promising forward Nate Ament, who has also caught the eyes of several squads in the top 10.

“Where Nate Ament goes in this draft will determine a lot of things, especially where the top-ranked guards like Brown, Acuff, and Wagler could all go,” Sidery wrote. “The reason for this is that Ament is said to be drawing interest from the Clippers, Nets, Mavericks, and Bucks, who are viewed as his floor with the 10th pick.”

“Another team said to have trade-up interest in Ament is the Thunder, who are aggressively attempting to move into the top 10 before Tuesday’s draft.”

Aside from the No. 12 pick, the Thunder also owns the No. 17 pick, which could still be packaged to get a higher selection in the draft.

Nate Ament Is An Ideal Pick For The OKC Thunder

Ament would be an ideal fit for the Thunder, who have been missing length in their forwards this season, especially after the nagging hamstring injuries of Jalen Williams.

Ament stands 6-foot-10 and has been regarded as one of the highest-ceiling players in the draft for his positional size. He is also considered a highly capable scorer and could fit well with the Thunder’s offense led by two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. \

In his lone season in Tennessee, Ament put up 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 33% from 3-point range and 79% from the free-throw line, which is a good indicator of long-term shooting.

However, there had been concerns about his physical tools, as he weighs only around 210 pounds, which could be an issue when he plays alongside lanky big Chet Holmgren. His weight and strength may also be a problem in finishing around the rim and playing physical defense, something the Thunder is known for.

Thunder GM Reveals Plans For The 2026 NBA Draft

Thunder general manager Sam Presti spoke about the team’s NBA Draft plans in the team’s exit interview following their Western Conference Finals loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

“On paper and the way that people feel about this particular draft, I think people are pretty excited about it,” Presti said. “The next part was about the flexibility of the picks. Everybody knows we try to move up every year. We try to get a price for what it would take for us to move out entirely, and then we also have contingencies to move back in the draft.”

“Where we’re picking, those players are extremely valuable. They’re in the top 20 of a really good draft,” he added.

The Thunder, whose squad just won the NBA championship last year, is expected to add or trade some of its players in the offseason following its failed title bid this year. Another factor is also the contract situations of their players, such as Isaiah Hartenstein and Lu Dort.

However, the team’s core is seen to remain intact, led by Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren.