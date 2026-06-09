Proposed Trade Sees Thunder Snag Top Pick Along With All-NBA Big Man

The Oklahoma City Thunder came just short of making the NBA Finals for the second straight year. Losing in Game 7 at home to the Spurs was tough. There will continue to not be a repeat champion for over a decade, as the Warriors were the last team to do that.

OKC has a massive tax bill coming up next season. If they decide to bring everyone back, they could have the most expensive team in NBA history. That looming could force them to make some trades this offseason to reshuffle the roster. Now is the time to do that.

A trade proposal from Bleacher Report would see the Thunder grab the number one overall pick and Anthony Davis in a bold move.

Thunder Trade Idea Sees Anthony Davis go to OKC

Here is the full trade proposal:

Washington Wizards receive: Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace, and No. 12 pick

Oklahoma City Thunder receive: No. 1 pick and Anthony Davis

Holmgren had a rough series against San Antonio. His game 7 was an all-time poor performance from an All-NBA player. Trading him would have more to do with the massive salary he is going to command than anything else. The same goes for Wallace, who is eligible for an extension.

Bringing in Davis would give the Thunder another great defensive player, if he’s able to stay healthy. It would also allow Oklahoma City to draft another superstar player with that top pick. Whether it’s A.J. Dybansta or Darryn Peterson, Oklahoma City would have another young star.

If there is any team in the league that would be a title contender after trading away a young All-NBA player, it is the Thunder. Still, Sam Presti has said they are not thinking about trading Holmgren. They still believe in him moving forward, despite the rough series in the Western Conference Finals.

Oklahoma City Could Still Make Some Trades

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Thunder make some trades this offseason. While they might not make the massive trade that some are hoping for, moves around the fringes could still be made. Oklahoma City has a great number of assets if they want to make some trades.

Presti has also hinted that the team could eat the massive tax bill next season. They would be over the second apron of the luxury tax just once, so it wouldn’t be as penal. However, they would likely only be in that financial situation for one season. If teams are in it for multiple years, it becomes too penal.

The Thunder almost has too many assets to know what to do with. They are also really good. The most likely scenario for this team is for them to run it back, with the exception of one or two guys off the bench.