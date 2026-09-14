Russell Westbrook Brings Annual Poker Night to Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 18

On August 12, Russell Westbrook announced his retirement from pro basketball after 18 seasons in the NBA.

Westbrook built an amazing career, winning the league MVP once in 2017. He was also a nine-time All-Star and two-time scoring champion.

The 37-year-old legend is also the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles. He’s the only player in league history to average a triple-double in four different seasons.

Russell Westbrook to Bring Annual Poker Night to Las Vegas on Sept. 18

A month after his retirement, Russell Westbrook and his wife, Nina, will be hosting their sixth annual Why Not? Foundation poker night on Friday, September 18.

It will be held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, in partnership with the World Poker Tour Foundation.

The event will look to raise money to help communities in Los Angeles. The Why Not? Foundation has raised more than $2 million since the annual event was launched.

Here are Russell’s comments about the event via press release:

“Our upcoming 6th Annual Poker Night is a signature cornerstone of our ongoing work to unlock game-changing futures for underserved youth. With that purpose in mind, my retirement is beyond a farewell, it’s a new door opened for impact at the highest level. Basketball gave me the platform, but purpose has helped me reimagine what’s possible. This next chapter gives me the opportunity to invest further in the next generation. Since 2012, it’s been an honor to build new pathways to success for young people in my hometown of South Los Angeles with the Why Not? Foundation.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Why Not? Foundation’s official website.

Some of the notable names who participated in the annual poker night over the years include Chris Paul, DeMar DeRozan, DeAndre Jordan, Princess Love, Antonio Esfandiari, Adin Hill, Jason Koon, Maria Ho and Erik Seidel.

What’s Next for Russell Westbrook Basketball-Wise?

With his NBA career on the backburner, Russell Westbrook has turned his attention to a new project.

Westbrook has been named as Chief Strategy Officer for Project B, a startup global basketball league that will have men’s and women’s teams.

“At every step of my career, what was most valuable to me was making sure everyone had a seat at the table,” Westbrook in the press release. “With Project B, we’re challenging the norm and bringing a new vision to the intersection of premium sport, culture, and entertainment. We’re reimagining the experience with players not only as key value drivers, but also as shareholders and decision makers.”

The inaugural season is planned for January 2027, with each roster having at least 11 players. Two of the first cities for the global tour are Valencia in Spain and Tokyo in Japan.

More cities will be announced, including from Latin America.