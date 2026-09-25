Russell Westbrook Retiring Made Thunder’s Sam Presti Emotional

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti admitted that franchise legend Russell Westbrook’s retirement made him emotional.

After 18 seasons in the NBA, including spending his first 11 years with the Thunder, Westbrook retired this offseason after an absolutely amazing basketball career in which he became one of the greatest players of all time.

The next stop for Westbrook is the Hall of Fame.

Sam Presti Reacts to Russell Westbrook’s Retirement

For Presti, the man who drafted Westbrook with the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, hearing the news of the long-time Thunder star’s retirement hit him like a ton of bricks.

Speaking to Oklahoma City media during a press conference ahead of the Thunder’s preseason, Presti revealed that he was in Italy on a family vacation when he heard the news of Westbrook’s retirement, and it made him quiet as all the memories flooded back.

“I think I got really quiet, to be honest with you, because it hit me really hard. I wasn’t expecting that. About an hour later, (Westbrook) called me and we had a great conversation. I guess it makes you feel old,” Presti said (via The Oklahoman).

Russell Westbrook Will Be Honored by the Thunder

As one of the best players to ever put on a Thunder uniform, Presti confirmed that the team plans on honoring him at some point in the near future, though the club is still working out the details of it since they want to make sure that it’s done with “great intention,” as it should.

Although we do not know what Westbrook’s next move is, such as whether or not he will stay in basketball in some form or exit it completely to do something else, Presti’s confident Westbrook will succeed in his life’s next phase.

“This is such a full-circle moment for such an influential player and person. I’m just happy for him. He’s going to do so well in everything he does from here because all of his great qualities translate into life after basketball. I’m excited to see where he ends up and what he does,” Presti said.