NBA Personality Claims Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Will Ruin Basketball For Generations

Popular ESPN personality Michael Wilbon made a bold statement accusing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of potentially ruining the sport of basketball. Gilgeous-Alexander has a reputation for flopping since he’s the best in the league at drawing contact. Many fans and pundits hate the Oklahoma City Thunder for getting foul calls offensively and getting away with physical defense.

Wilbon added the following statement during a Get Up conversation of personalities all calling out Shai:

“Winning covers all this stuff. The deodorant that covers all stink (controversy over his foul baiting) is winning. If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander goes back-to-back and he enters next season as a two-time [NBA] champion and two-time MVP, guess what? There will be kids out on the playground learning how to flop.”

The claim from Wilbon is that kids will replicate the best player in the world and try to imitate their playing style. Gilgeous-Alexander has already won two consecutive MVP Awards, and the Thunder are currently favored to win their second straight NBA Championship.

Only the San Antonio Spurs or New York Knicks can stop Shai and Oklahoma City from winning the title this year. Wilbon accused Gilgeous-Alexander of having the power to ruin the entire sport for multiple generations.

Is Michael Wilbon Right About Shai?

The accusations of Wilbon seem a little harsh since foul hunting has existed forever, and Gilgeous-Alexander is not the only one to do it. NBA officials created a short-lived rule to fine flopping due to how much James Harden got away with that during his prime on the Houston Rockets.

No one is questioning Harden as a Hall of Famer or criticizes him for anything unethical, besides his generally lackluster playoff reputation. Jalen Brunson is currently one of the most beloved players in the league, and he could easily be argued as the second most prominent foul baiter behind SGA.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s style would have already influenced kids if it was going to happen. Another ring would make him more popular, but he’s already one of the most relevant superstars to the young fan base. 90% of the league foul baits today to make it look unfair that Shai is the only one getting blamed for being good at it.

Why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Has Become So Hated

Gilgeous-Alexander was considered a beloved underdog just a few years ago when the Thunder was slowly rebuilding from their down years. One breakout season led to them becoming the top seed and making Shai extremely popular.

However, he became more polarizing during last season’s NBA Championship run. The playoffs and the regular season MVP race are the two highest-profile things in the league that more fans follow than just the diehard viewers. Two MVP wins adds to that controversy when other top players foul bait less than him.

Shai also has a loaded roster of young talents, with All-Stars Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren as his sidekicks. Many fans still love Gilgeous-Alexander when listening to the loud player intros at road games, but he certainly pushes the envelope with his foul baiting. Winning at a historic rate with the controversy makes him hated by Wilbon and others.