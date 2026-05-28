Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shuts Down “Unethical” Game Mocking Foul Bating

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently in the middle of an intense Western Conference Finals, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had time to see a new game mocking him. Sports betting platform Underdog created a board game named Unethical Hooper that spoofed the Operation game. The game featured a design of Gilgeous-Alexander as you attempt to hit a spot on the game without getting called for a foul.

New York Times reporters shared the following from the lawsuit threats:

“Eric Fishman of law firm ArentFox Schiff LLP, representing Gilgeous-Alexander, asked Underdog to: “permanently cease and desist from any and all use of Mr. Gilgeous-Alexander’s NIL in any and all media, including but not limited to your website (including the Unethical Hoops Website), apps, social media accounts, digital marketing and advertisements, promotional emails, push notifications, affiliate or influencer placements, and any physical goods including but not limited to the board game advertised on the Unethical Hoops Website.”

Eric Fishman reached out via Gilgeous-Alexander to legally threaten Underdog about using SGA’s image and likeliness without his consent. Underdog making money off this by actually creating a game to sell likely put it over the top. Using his image is already risking drama, but making money off it put them further at risk.

Why This Anti-SGA Game Was Made

Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the most unpopular players in the online basketball community. Fans who follow the NBA every night and enter discourse about players strongly dislike SGA for his foul baiting style leading to many free throws in most games.

Other Thunder players like Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort, and a couple of other names have added to the negative fan reactions to Oklahoma City. The negativity surrounding the Thunder is stronger than ever, and Gilgeous-Alexander gets a lot of that impacting him due to being the face of the franchise.

The game was done at the right time to get attention for Underdog since fans loved making fun of Gilgeous-Alexander. Posts about the game went viral for fans to become more aware of Underdog and their presence in the sports’ social media community.

How Dillon Brooks Is Involved In This Story

The first round series between the Thunder and Phoenix Suns played a role in the game being made to get attention on social media. Dillon Brooks took part in videos playing the game and having fun at the expense of one of his on court rivals.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Brooks actually have a positive relationship going back to their time playing together for the Canada men’s national team. However, they butted heads multiple times in the series due to Brooks’ playing style of physical defense against the top offensive stars in the league.

Brooks decided to have some fun at SGA’s expense by taking part in unofficial ads and getting more attention to the game. Underdog will likely have to stop advertising the game and using Gilgeous-Alexander’s to mock him. Thousands upon thousands of likes and shares made it too big for SGA and his legal team to avoid any longer.