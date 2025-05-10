Thunder Star’s Smile After Game 3 Loss Sparks Reaction

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t sulk. He didn’t hang his head. And he definitely didn’t give the Thunder fans what they were expecting.

After a 113–104 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the second round, Gilgeous-Alexander walked off the floor smiling—despite Oklahoma City being outscored 11–2 in OT and falling behind 2–1 in the series.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after going down 2-1 against the Nuggets

Asked about the moment, SGA made it clear: this wasn’t surrender. This was composure.

“Some fans were taunting me. I don’t ever want to show them that I’m defeated or mad,” he said. “Nothing’s written, the series is definitely not over and we have a lot to be optimistic about.”

“It’s easy to taunt when you’re up,” he added.

"Some fans were taunting me… It's easy to taunt when you're up." 👀 SGA explains why he was smiling as he walked off the court in Game 3 🗣️

SGA Owns His Scoreless Overtime

Despite finishing with 29 points, Gilgeous-Alexander took zero shots in overtime—and he took full responsibility for it postgame.

“In those moments when the game slows down, it usually comes down to your best players making shots and making plays,” he said. “And I didn’t do a good enough job of that tonight.”

Oklahoma City had just blown out the Nuggets by 43 in Game 2, but in Game 3, the offense dried up when it mattered most. Still, OKC is keeping its head up.

Thunder’s Jalen Williams Steps Up, But It’s Not Enough

On a night when SGA couldn’t find his shot—going just 7-for-22—Jalen Williams rose to the occasion.

With under two minutes left in regulation, Gilgeous-Alexander passed out of a key possession and Williams drilled a go-ahead three from the top of the arc. He finished with a playoff-career-high 32 points on 12-for-18 shooting, plus five assists.

It was the kind of breakout game Thunder fans have been waiting for. But Denver, once again, had an answer.

Nuggets’ Experience Shows in the Final Moments

Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. made sure to remind OKC what a title-winning team looks like in crunch time. Gordon hit another massive three late in regulation—his second dagger of the series—and the Nuggets shut the door in overtime.

Even with Nikola Jokic struggling—8-for-25 from the field, 8 turnovers—Denver’s balance and composure won out. Murray scored 27, Porter dropped 21, and Gordon added 22 on 4-for-6 shooting from deep.

“We are in the process of becoming a great team,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “One thing it takes to be a great team is you get taken to the limit.”

Game 4 tips off Sunday in Denver. And while the scoreboard may not reflect it yet, the Thunder are clearly learning in real time.

SGA’s smile wasn’t fake. He knows this story isn’t over.