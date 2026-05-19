Thunder Announce Starting Lineup Amid Jalen Williams Comeback in Game 1

The Oklahoma City Thunder are opening the Western Conference Finals with Jalen Williams back in the starting lineup.

Oklahoma City’s starters for Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, according to The Oklahoman’s Justin Martinez. The decision matters because Williams is returning from a hamstring injury at the start of the Thunder’s most important series of the season.

Williams had been removed from the injury report before Game 1 after missing six playoff games with the hamstring injury, according to Reuters. He last played in the Thunder’s first-round series against the Phoenix Suns before sitting out Oklahoma City’s second-round sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault also pushed back on the idea that the starting five should be viewed as the full story.

“I view the starting lineup as a rotation decision,” Daigneault said, according to Thunder reporter Rylan Stiles. “It gets over emphasized relative to what I’m thinking about.”

That is especially relevant for Game 1. Oklahoma City is getting one of its most important two-way players back, but the Thunder’s depth and closing combinations may be just as important as who is on the court for the opening tip.

Thunder Announced Starters vs. Spurs in Western Conference Finals Game 1

The Thunder’s Game 1 starting five gives Oklahoma City its full-size look against San Antonio: Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort in the backcourt, Williams on the wing, Holmgren at power forward and Hartenstein at center.

That lineup gives the Thunder multiple defensive options against a Spurs team built around Victor Wembanyama’s size and San Antonio’s ability to pressure teams with length. It also lets Holmgren spend more possessions away from the most physically punishing center assignment, with Hartenstein available to absorb contact inside.

Daigneault’s comments suggest Oklahoma City will not treat the starters as a rigid statement about hierarchy. He told reporters there is “no difference” to him between who starts, who is the first sub and who follows after that, according to Stiles.

Jalen Williams Is Playing And Is Not On a Hard Minutes Restriction

Daigneault also made it clear Williams is not expected to be on a strict limit in Game 1.

“Not a hard thing. Not a hard thing,” Daigneault said when asked if Williams had any restrictions, according to Stiles.

That does not necessarily mean Williams will play his normal full workload immediately. Game flow, conditioning and how his hamstring responds will all matter. But the lack of a hard minutes restriction is a strong sign for Oklahoma City before a series in which Williams’ two-way versatility could be central.

Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists during the regular season after returning from wrist surgery. Williams has averaged 20.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists across 35 career playoff games.

Against the Spurs during the regular season, Williams had some useful moments but did not dominate the matchup. He scored 17 points with 7 rebounds and 4 assists in the Thunder’s 111-109 NBA Cup loss to San Antonio on December 13, with the Associated Press noting that Williams and Holmgren each finished with 17 points.

How to Watch Thunder-Spurs on NBC/Peacock

Game 1 between the Thunder and Spurs tips off Monday, May 18, at 8:30 p.m. ET from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Thunder-Spurs Game 1 will air exclusively on NBC and Peacock. The network also said the full Western Conference Finals series will be carried on NBC and Peacock.