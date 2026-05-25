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Statistics Debunked Thunder’s Long-Standing Public Perception vs Spurs

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OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 18: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts after his three-point basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter in Game One of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 18, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The OKC Thunder has been seen as the one benefiting the most from referees’ calls. However, that perception, which has been rampant throughout their current playoff runs, may have been debunked in the series against the San Antonio Spurs

According to Brandon Rahbar of the Daily Thunder, the Spurs are enjoying more free throws in the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, which is more perceived as the team that gets the more favorable calls. 

The Spurs have a +17 edge in free-throw attempts against the Thunder across the four games of the series. Across four games, the Spurs attempted 111 free throws, while the Thunder only had 94. 

In Spurs wins, they managed to shoot 10 or more free throws against OKC. They shot 29 free throws against the 19 of the Thunder in Game 1, which the Spurs won in double overtime. In Game 4 on Sunday, the Thunder shot just 18 times at the charity stripe while the Spurs had 32 attempts.

Game 2, which the Thunder won, was the only game that saw the Thunder win in the free-throw battle, having shot seven more than the Spurs. Game 3 saw both teams evenly matched. 

Thunder Did Not Look Like Their Usual Selves in Game 4

Chet Holmgren, Thunder, Thunder vs Spurs

GettyJared McCain #3, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 and Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder look on from the bench during the fourth quarter after scoring a goal in Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center on May 24, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault rued a lot of things in their Game 4 loss, including the team’s precision, which he deemed unlike what they have been showing in the playoffs. 

“I thought we left a lot to be desired on that end of the floor tonight,” Daigneault said. “We didn’t have the sharpness, force or precision necessary to crack them. They were really good defensively. Just their energy, their physicality.”

He also lambasted the Thunder’s physicality and their response against the Spurs’ aggressiveness, which he thinks held OKC back. 

“A lot of these playoff games come down to physicality and force,” Daigneault said. “Your force has to be better than their physicality on defense, and your physicality has to be better than their force on offense. That’s kind of the trenches of a playoff game.”

“You’ve gotta give yourselves more bites at the apple.”

The Thunder also shot 6 for 33 from the 3-point line, their worst shooting clip in the series. They also played without Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell, their second and third-best ball-handlers behind MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 4.

Williams has been out since the second quarter of Game 2 after re-aggravating his hamstring. Mitchell injured his calf in Game 3’s third quarter. 

Thunder Plays In Front Of Home Crowd in Pivotal Game 5

Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

GettyShai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket against Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter in Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center on May 24, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

With the series tied at 2-2 now, the Thunder retained the home court advantage for the rest of the series.

Game 5 will be happening inside the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, where Thunder fans are expected to fill up the venue. 

The winner of Game 5 would be one win away from the NBA Finals. If the Spurs win the series, they will be advancing in their first NBA Finals since 2014, while the Thunder could go for a back-to-back title run. 

Game 5 is on Tuesday, May 26. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Statistics Debunked Thunder’s Long-Standing Public Perception vs Spurs

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