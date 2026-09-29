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Thunder May Have Found Their Answer to Victor Wembanyama After Alex Caruso’s Aday Mara Revelation

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2026 NBA Salt Lake City Summer League - Memphis Grizzlies v Oklahoma City Thunder
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SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JULY 4: Aday Mara #15 of the Oklahoma City Thunder runs up the court against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first of of their 2026 NBA Salt Lake City Summer League game at the Jon M Huntsman Center on July 4, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. ( Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder already have one of the NBA’s most intimidating frontcourts, but rookie Aday Mara could give them something they have been missing in their battles against San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Seven
GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 30: Alex Caruso #9 of the Oklahoma City Thunder attempts a shot against Luke Kornet #7 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter in Game Seven of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 30, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Veteran guard Alex Caruso offered a fascinating glimpse into Mara’s potential during Thunder media day, revealing that the rookie’s offensive abilities extend well beyond his enormous frame. For a team preparing to get back to the NBA championship after losing in the WCF, that combination could become an intriguing weapon against its Western Conference rivals.

“Aday is just a monster, obviously,” Caruso said in a media day video shared by Derek Parker, NBA Draft and Thunder publisher for On SI. “Obviously, there are times where you think you have it and he just grabs the ball. He puts it in or shoots a floater. No one is touching it.”

Caruso’s observations became even more interesting when he discussed the skills that weren’t necessarily apparent during Mara’s college career.

Alex Caruso Reveals Aday Mara’s Surprising Offensive Potential

“But his ball skills are really, like, he can pass. He can dribble. Has a good understanding of how people are moving off of him,” Caruso said. “You don’t see that watching him play in college because it’s a different game.”

That is precisely what should excite Oklahoma City fans. The Thunder don’t necessarily need another high-volume scorer, but a massive center capable of facilitating offense, finishing over defenders and understanding how teammates move could introduce an entirely different dimension to their rotation.

Mara’s size naturally invites comparisons to Wembanyama, although matching the Spurs star’s extraordinary production is an entirely different challenge. The intriguing possibility is that Oklahoma City could eventually deploy Mara alongside Chet Holmgren, giving opposing teams two towering players to account for around the basket.

Thunder Could Have Another Weapon Against Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama presents a unique problem because his combination of height, mobility and defensive instincts can completely disrupt an opponent’s offense. Oklahoma City already has Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein to help navigate that matchup, but Mara offers another potential option with his size and developing offensive versatility.

2026 NBA Draft - Round One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: NBA commissioner Adam Silver shakes hands with Aday Mara after he is drafted twelfth overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder during Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Imagine the possibilities if Mara’s passing translates to the NBA. Rather than simply occupying space near the rim, he could find cutting teammates, punish smaller defenders and make opponents think twice about collapsing on Oklahoma City’s established stars.

Of course, Caruso’s early impressions don’t establish Mara as a proven answer to Wembanyama. The rookie must demonstrate that he can handle NBA physicality, defend without fouling and contribute consistently before earning significant minutes.

However, championship teams rarely have the luxury of adding a prospect with Mara’s physical tools and intriguing skill set. Thank you, Sam Presti.

If Caruso’s observations translate into meaningful production, Oklahoma City might have discovered another piece capable of making its already formidable frontcourt even more difficult to handle.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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Thunder May Have Found Their Answer to Victor Wembanyama After Alex Caruso’s Aday Mara Revelation

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