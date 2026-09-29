Thunder May Have Found Their Answer to Victor Wembanyama After Alex Caruso’s Aday Mara Revelation

The Oklahoma City Thunder already have one of the NBA’s most intimidating frontcourts, but rookie Aday Mara could give them something they have been missing in their battles against San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama.

Veteran guard Alex Caruso offered a fascinating glimpse into Mara’s potential during Thunder media day, revealing that the rookie’s offensive abilities extend well beyond his enormous frame. For a team preparing to get back to the NBA championship after losing in the WCF, that combination could become an intriguing weapon against its Western Conference rivals.

“Aday is just a monster, obviously,” Caruso said in a media day video shared by Derek Parker, NBA Draft and Thunder publisher for On SI. “Obviously, there are times where you think you have it and he just grabs the ball. He puts it in or shoots a floater. No one is touching it.”

Caruso’s observations became even more interesting when he discussed the skills that weren’t necessarily apparent during Mara’s college career.

Alex Caruso Reveals Aday Mara’s Surprising Offensive Potential

“But his ball skills are really, like, he can pass. He can dribble. Has a good understanding of how people are moving off of him,” Caruso said. “You don’t see that watching him play in college because it’s a different game.”

That is precisely what should excite Oklahoma City fans. The Thunder don’t necessarily need another high-volume scorer, but a massive center capable of facilitating offense, finishing over defenders and understanding how teammates move could introduce an entirely different dimension to their rotation.

Mara’s size naturally invites comparisons to Wembanyama, although matching the Spurs star’s extraordinary production is an entirely different challenge. The intriguing possibility is that Oklahoma City could eventually deploy Mara alongside Chet Holmgren, giving opposing teams two towering players to account for around the basket.

Thunder Could Have Another Weapon Against Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama presents a unique problem because his combination of height, mobility and defensive instincts can completely disrupt an opponent’s offense. Oklahoma City already has Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein to help navigate that matchup, but Mara offers another potential option with his size and developing offensive versatility.

Imagine the possibilities if Mara’s passing translates to the NBA. Rather than simply occupying space near the rim, he could find cutting teammates, punish smaller defenders and make opponents think twice about collapsing on Oklahoma City’s established stars.

Of course, Caruso’s early impressions don’t establish Mara as a proven answer to Wembanyama. The rookie must demonstrate that he can handle NBA physicality, defend without fouling and contribute consistently before earning significant minutes.

However, championship teams rarely have the luxury of adding a prospect with Mara’s physical tools and intriguing skill set. Thank you, Sam Presti.

If Caruso’s observations translate into meaningful production, Oklahoma City might have discovered another piece capable of making its already formidable frontcourt even more difficult to handle.